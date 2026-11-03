Merz Announces November 19 Meeting Of Coalition Of The Willing In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German Chancellor made the announcement on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have invited the Coalition of the Willing to an in-person meeting here in Berlin on November 19. A large number of heads of state and government will come to Berlin. And we will agree on the scale of our continued assistance in 2027. This will primarily, though not exclusively, concern further military support,” Merz said.

The Chancellor noted that his talks with Zelensky had addressed specific issues related to current arms deliveries to Ukraine, including ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, air defense systems and other ammunition.

According to Merz, despite difficulties in replenishing stocks, deliveries are continuing, and the upcoming Coalition of the Willing meeting is expected to help resolve problems with supplying Ukraine with the weapons it needs.

Zelensky,hold talks in Berlin

He also outlined three main tasks for the upcoming summit: coordinating further assistance to Ukraine, reaffirming the participating countries' readiness to provide security guarantees after a ceasefire, and coordinating diplomatic efforts to end the war.

As Ukrinform reported, Merz had previously announced plans to hold a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin to coordinate further support for Ukraine, but did not specify the date at the time.