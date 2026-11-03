Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Iran: Nuclear Dispute 'Biggest Lie Of Century'

Iran: Nuclear Dispute 'Biggest Lie Of Century'


Date: 2026-11-03 11:37:38

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei accused the United States of using the dispute over Iran's nuclear program to pressure Tehran, describing it as "the biggest and most costly lie of the century."

In his remarks at an event focused on relations with the United States, Baghaei insisted that the nuclear dispute became the reason for imposing some of the most severe restrictions on Iran. "Not even a single piece of evidence has been presented showing a deviation from the peaceful path," he noted.

Furthermore, the official stressed that the US lacks "genuine seriousness about diplomacy." Washington "sees diplomacy merely as a tool to impose and dictate its will, even on its closest partners," he pointed out.

MENAFN03112026000195011045ID1111909853


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search