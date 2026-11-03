President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Newly Elected Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Madam President,
I offer my most sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Bulgaria.
The current level of Azerbaijan–Bulgaria interstate relations, rooted in good traditions and developing in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, is gratifying.
I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly ties between our countries and succesfully continue our mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership.
I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high-level state activities for the sake of the welfare of the friendly people of Bulgaria."
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