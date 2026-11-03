Gabriel Marmentini

Policy Leader Fellow at the Florence School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute

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I am a Brazilian social entrepreneur, researcher, and advocate for civic education, democratic participation, and cancer patient rights and rehabilitation.

I hold a PhD in Administration from Santa Catarina State University (UDESC), where I have also taught social entrepreneurship, civic responsibility, and the co-production of public value for 2 years.

In 2015, I co-founded two nonprofit organizations that I continue to lead as Executive Director: Politize! – Civic Education Institute, dedicated to strengthening democracy through civic education and participation, and the Brazilian Association for Head and Neck Cancer (ACBG Brasil), focused on advancing patient rights, access to care, and cancer rehabilitation.

My work bridges civil society, academic research, and public policy, exploring how social innovation, civic engagement, and institutional collaboration can address complex societal challenges. My contributions to social entrepreneurship and public impact have been recognized by Forbes Under 30, MIT Technology Review's Innovators Under 35, and the Folha Social Entrepreneur Award.

–present Policy Leader Fellow at the Florence School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute

ExperienceHonours

TED Speaker (2023), Forbes Under 30 (2022), MIT Technology Review – Innovators Under 35 (2023), MIT Solve (2023), One Young World (2022), TEDx Speaker (2025), Facebook Community Leadership Program (2018), Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative – YLAI (2017), Policy Leader Fellowship – European University Institute (2026), Global Democracy Fellowship – The Presidential Precinct (2026). Red Bull Amaphiko (2017), Prêmio Folha Empreendedor Social (2022), Democracy Fellowship – Keseb (2023)