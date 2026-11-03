Chair Professor School of English, Media and Creative Arts, University of Galway

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I work on early modern travel, intellectual history (John Locke, Scottish Enlightenment), history of economic thought, and history of science.

Daniel Carey is a graduate of McGill University, Trinity College Dublin, and Oxford University where he took his D.Phil. He has published a monograph on Locke, Shaftesbury, and Hutcheson: Contesting Diversity in the Enlightenment and Beyond (Cambridge University Press, 2006), and six edited volumes. He has published in a range of interdisciplinary journals on literature, the history of philosophy, history of science, anthropology, and travel. His teaching interests include Renaissance literature, Shakespeare, Renaissance drama, the eighteenth century, and Romanticism. He was elected to the Royal Irish Academy in 2014 and was chair of the Irish Research Council (2022-24). He was elected President of the Royal Irish Academy in 2026. Research Interests: Richard Hakluyt and early modern travel (including editing of The Principal Navigations for OUP), the relationship between travel and natural history, intellectual history including Locke, the Scottish Enlightenment and philosophies of human nature, the history and philosophy of money in the Enlightenment.

2011–present Chair professor, University of Galway

1994 University of Oxford, DPhil/English

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