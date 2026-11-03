Kaisa Pankakoski

Research Associate in Sociolinguistics, Cardiff University

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I am a research associate at Cardiff University School of English, Communication and Philosophy, and associate researcher at Cardiff University Language, Policy and Planning Research Unit. My ESRC postdoctoral fellowship mentor is Dr Frances Rock.

I co-founded the Cardiff University Multilingualism Research Network and the Finnish Saturday School in Cardiff. I am a Partner at Bilingual Family, a new global charity that supports bilingual and multilingual families and promotes children gaining an opportunity to learn about their heritage, languages and cultures. I am also a team member of the Cardiff University International Staff Network.

My research focuses on multilingual families and more specifically Family Language Policy. I am currently writing a book based on my PhD study findings on parents' and children's language ideologies, strategies, and experiences. The monograph will be published in the Multilingual Matters Bilingual Education and Bilingualism series in early 2026. I am also conducting follow-up research among my original 58 PhD case study parents and now teenage children, with the aim to collect data on change, wellbeing, and hindsight.

You can hear about my PhD experience with the spice of additional needs parenting on the PhD Life Raft podcast.

2023 PhD Sociolinguistics, Cardiff University

2005 MA International Journalism, Cardiff University

2004 BA European Studies, University of Portsmouth

–present Research Associate in sociolinguistics, Cardiff University

2023 Cardiff University, Sociolinguistics

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