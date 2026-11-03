Fury Gold Mines Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - Fury Gold Mines Limited: Announced first assay results from its 2026 diamond drill program at the Committee Bay gold project, located in the eastern Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Hole 26TB158 intersected 3.88 grams per tonne gold over 17.82 m, including 18.78 g/t Au over 3.30 m. Hole 26TB161 intersected 0.77 g/t Au over 98.60 m, including 65.60 g/t Au over 0.56 m, the widest mineralized interval drilled to date. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T are trading up $0.006 at $0.50.
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