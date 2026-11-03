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Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies


Date: 2026-11-03 11:33:45

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 AM EST - Intermap Technologies: Today announced the appointment of Terry Ryan to its Board of Directors. Intermap Technologies shares T are trading unchanged at $0.77.

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Baystreet.ca

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