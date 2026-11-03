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Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal


Date: 2026-11-03 11:33:45

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:14 AM EST - Bank of Montreal: Today announced the expansion of its travel insurance offering through a new partnership with Redion, a global leader in travel insurance and assistance services. The collaboration enhances BMO Insurance's travel insurance portfolio for groups and individuals with flexible coverage options and a seamless digital experience, making it easy for Canadians to research, purchase and manage travel insurance coverage. Bank of Montreal shares T are trading down $0.35 at $172.71.

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Baystreet.ca

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