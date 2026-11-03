Bank Of Montreal
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:14 AM EST - Bank of Montreal: Today announced the expansion of its travel insurance offering through a new partnership with Redion, a global leader in travel insurance and assistance services. The collaboration enhances BMO Insurance's travel insurance portfolio for groups and individuals with flexible coverage options and a seamless digital experience, making it easy for Canadians to research, purchase and manage travel insurance coverage. Bank of Montreal shares T are trading down $0.35 at $172.71.
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