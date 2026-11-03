Fortis, Reklaim, Plaza At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Dexterra Group Inc. (T:DXT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.44. Dexterra intends to release its Q3 2026 results on November 4, after market close.
Fortis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $83.71. Fortis Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 66.5 cents per share, up from 64 cents.
Reklaim Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 38.5 cents. Reklaim generated quarterly revenue of $3,156,313, up 187.1% from Q3 2025 and 19.9% from Q2 2026. Net income reached $1,272,063, up 76.0% from the second quarter and compared with a net loss of $514,636 in the prior-year period.
Plaza Retail REIT (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.33. Plaza invites the public to participate in a live conference call with senior management discussing Plaza's third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 am EST.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.76. Auxly will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, on Thursday, November 12, before the financial markets open
Fortis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $83.71. Fortis Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 66.5 cents per share, up from 64 cents.
Reklaim Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 38.5 cents. Reklaim generated quarterly revenue of $3,156,313, up 187.1% from Q3 2025 and 19.9% from Q2 2026. Net income reached $1,272,063, up 76.0% from the second quarter and compared with a net loss of $514,636 in the prior-year period.
Plaza Retail REIT (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.33. Plaza invites the public to participate in a live conference call with senior management discussing Plaza's third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 am EST.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.76. Auxly will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, on Thursday, November 12, before the financial markets open
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