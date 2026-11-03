SEC Newgate Recruits John Hobday From FGS To Lead Miccle East Operations
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI-SEC Newgate has appointed John Hobday as the new CEO of SEC Newgate Middle East, which has operations in Dubai and Riyadh. He joins after seven years as partner in FGS Global's Dubai office, where he was charged with the development of its regional business with a specific focus on its capital markets practice.
Hobday takes on the role following the decision of former CEO and founding partner Elena Gramatica to move to the US for family reasons.
He brings more than 25 years' experience in financial communications and corporate affairs advising global corporations, Middle East institutions, investors and key regional players across all GCC markets. He began his career in London and moved to Dubai in 2003 to establish Citigate Middle East-later acquired by FTI Condulting- a pioneer in financial and corporate communications in the Gulf region.
According to SEC Newgate CEO Fiorenzo Tagliabue,“A stronger integration with the group's international offering is also a priority in order to expand the combination of financial comms, corporate diplomacy, crisis management and institutional relations advice in Middle East markets as well as adding support in the Gulf for international investments projects.
“The Middle East is one of our key strategic priorities as we see increasing demand for strategic advice, especially in our core specialism area of corporate affairs.”
Hobday takes on the role following the decision of former CEO and founding partner Elena Gramatica to move to the US for family reasons.
He brings more than 25 years' experience in financial communications and corporate affairs advising global corporations, Middle East institutions, investors and key regional players across all GCC markets. He began his career in London and moved to Dubai in 2003 to establish Citigate Middle East-later acquired by FTI Condulting- a pioneer in financial and corporate communications in the Gulf region.
According to SEC Newgate CEO Fiorenzo Tagliabue,“A stronger integration with the group's international offering is also a priority in order to expand the combination of financial comms, corporate diplomacy, crisis management and institutional relations advice in Middle East markets as well as adding support in the Gulf for international investments projects.
“The Middle East is one of our key strategic priorities as we see increasing demand for strategic advice, especially in our core specialism area of corporate affairs.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment