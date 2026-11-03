Sanctions-Evading China-Bound Billions Turn Untraceable In Moscow

MENAFN - Asia Times) At the sprawling Sadovod market in southeast Moscow, among the 160 acres of clothing, jewelry and appliance booths, at least eight teams are spotted, working apart from the everyday hustle and bustle of the market.

Throughout a business day, these teams, known in confidential records as“departments,” receive a steady stream of customers, almost always carrying bags of various shapes and sizes.

And inside the bags are piles and piles of cash – Russian rubles. These departments, staffed by payment brokers, are a key intake point for one of the largest, and most secretive, cash-processing operations in the world.

Welcome to the industrial cash machine that is A7, the payments giant backed by the Russian state.

Between November 2024 and July 2025, A7 processed at least 283 tons of cash rubles, worth more than $14 billion, an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and Russian independent media outlet Proekt has found.

For A7, ICIJ discovered, cash is king, the jet fuel for a firm now under scrutiny as a“shadow banking network” designed to evade Western sanctions at scale, according to US authorities.

On October 1, the US Treasury sanctioned A7 as a“significant transnational criminal organization,” which“utilizes money laundering methodologies to fraudulently move vast sums of money in violation of sanctions and other laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates.”

But while Western governments and banks scramble to trace A7 money flows through the international financial system, ICIJ's investigation reveals that the origins of the bulk of A7 transmissions are, in fact, untraceable.

According to internal A7 records seen by ICIJ, and people familiar with the matter, a huge portion of A7's payments do not stem from conventional bank transfers by clients inside Russia, but literally from hundreds of tons of cash rubles.

Leaked internal records allowed ICIJ to identify that a handful of wholesale markets and other businesses around the Russian capital, including Sadovod, where much of the business is done in cash, made up a significant share of the cash A7 processed.

The records show that while the source of the cash is untraceable, its destination is not: Most of the cash is bound not for Western markets, but for China.

A7 did not respond to ICIJ's requests for comment.

In public statements, A7 has strongly rejected the US allegations of wrongdoing, saying that it“employs a modern, multi-tiered compliance system” and that it was“established to ensure uninterrupted settlements for the Russian market, which has been subjected to unlawful restrictive measures.”

“All clients undergo screening to identify risks and prevent the servicing of individuals or organizations whose activities violate regulatory requirements,” it continued.

Experts say the fact that cash drives A7 raises the specter of a money laundering operation limited only by the size of the market and A7's capacity to physically handle the cash. As such, A7's cash-based model presents not-previously-understood challenges both to the conventional banking system and to law enforcement.

“Cash is considered one of the highest risk methods of payment and store of value because it's anonymous, it can travel across borders, and it doesn't attach to any specific individual or company,” George Voloshin, an expert at ACAMS, a global training body for anti-financial crime, told ICIJ in an interview.

“The A7 network not only helps Russia circumvent Western sanctions and export controls,” Voloshin continued. The fact that A7 takes massive volumes of cash from Moscow's wholesale markets suggests that the company“is also likely to facilitate cash-based money laundering by effectively legitimizing potential proceeds of crime,” he said.

Voloshin added that international banks bear an additional burden of tracing payments emanating from A7.“The main risk is that [foreign] intermediary or beneficiary banks become complicit in [a] form of criminal activity that they know nothing about, because they don't have any visibility into what's happening in Russia where the money originates from.”