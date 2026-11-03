Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Market To Reach $10.36 Billion As Multiplex, AI-Assisted, And At-Home Testing Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global allergy diagnostics market is valued at US$ 5.92 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 10.36 billion by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2026-2031, supported by the rising prevalence of allergies, broader reimbursement coverage and increasing adoption of multiplex immunoassay platforms.

Demand for allergy testing is creating opportunities across diagnostic platforms, reagents, kits and laboratory services. Continued investment in molecular capabilities and digital technologies is also influencing product development and competitive positioning. As healthcare systems expand diagnostic capacity, companies with scalable platforms and comprehensive testing portfolios are expected to be well positioned through 2031.

North America maintains market leadership

North America held the largest regional position in 2025, accounting for 38% of the global allergy diagnostics market. The United States led the region with a market value of US$ 1.85 billion. The report evaluates the United States alongside 16 other profiled countries, providing insight into the geographic distribution of demand and the factors supporting regional growth.

North America's leading share reflects its established diagnostic infrastructure, reimbursement environment and adoption of advanced allergy testing technologies. These conditions continue to support demand for laboratory-based assays, reagents and integrated diagnostic platforms.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region

Asia Pacific is forecast to record a CAGR above 12%, making it the fastest-growing regional market covered in the report. China and India are central to this expansion as both countries increase diagnostic infrastructure and testing capacity. The region's growth outlook highlights the commercial potential available to manufacturers, laboratory service providers and platform vendors seeking to expand their geographic presence.

In vitro testing and consumables generate the largest revenue shares

In vitro specific-IgE immunoassays accounted for 58% of test-type revenue in 2025, establishing the segment as the leading contributor within the testing landscape. Reagents and kits represented 52% of product and service expenditure, demonstrating the importance of recurring consumable demand to market revenue.

Serum/plasma-based sample collection accounted for 68% of in vitro test volume in 2025. The concentration of testing volume in this sample category reinforces the significance of laboratory workflows and compatible assay systems within the broader allergy diagnostics market.

Competitive landscape remains concentrated among major platform providers

The report profiles 15 companies operating across the global market. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers and Danaher Corporation collectively generated approximately 47.8% of market revenue in 2025. The remaining share was distributed among specialist companies and regional participants, creating a competitive environment that combines large multinational platform vendors with focused diagnostic providers.

Competitive differentiation is increasingly linked to assay breadth, molecular capabilities, digital integration and the ability to support efficient testing at scale. Companies that align these capabilities with regional infrastructure development and reimbursement trends may gain stronger access to emerging growth opportunities.

Technology trends will shape market development through 2031

Component-resolved diagnostics, AI-assisted result interpretation and at-home/direct-to-consumer testing are expected to reshape the product and competitive landscape. These trends are likely to favor platform vendors that combine molecular testing expertise with digital capabilities and flexible delivery models.

Key findings from the report include:



A projected increase in market value from US$ 5.92 billion in 2025 to US$ 10.36 billion by 2031.

North America's 38% market share and the United States' US$ 1.85 billion contribution in 2025.

Asia Pacific growth above 12%, driven in part by diagnostic infrastructure expansion in China and India.

Leadership of in vitro specific-IgE immunoassays, reagents and kits, and serum/plasma-based sample collection. Growing competitive importance of molecular diagnostics, artificial intelligence and consumer-accessible testing models.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation

2.1 By Test Type

2.2 By Product & Service

2.3 By Allergen Type

2.4 By End User

2.5 By Sample Type

2.6 By Distribution Channel

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Allergy Diagnostics Market

United States Allergy Diagnostics Market

Canada Allergy Diagnostics Market

4.3 Europe Allergy Diagnostics Market

Germany Allergy Diagnostics Market

United Kingdom Allergy Diagnostics Market

France Allergy Diagnostics Market

Italy Allergy Diagnostics Market

4.4 Asia Pacific Allergy Diagnostics Market

China Allergy Diagnostics Market

Japan Allergy Diagnostics Market

India Allergy Diagnostics Market

South Korea Allergy Diagnostics Market

Australia Allergy Diagnostics Market

4.5 Latin America & MEA Allergy Diagnostics Market

Brazil Allergy Diagnostics Market

Mexico Allergy Diagnostics Market

Saudi Arabia Allergy Diagnostics Market

South Africa Allergy Diagnostics Market

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.2 Siemens Healthineers

6.3 Danaher Corporation

6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.5 Stallergenes Greer

6.6 Hycor Biomedical

6.7 EUROIMMUN AG

6.8 ALK-Abello

6.9 Quidel Corporation

6.10 Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics

6.11 Omega Diagnostics Group

6.12 R-Biopharm AG

6.13 Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

6.14 Biomerica Inc.

6.15 Genesis Diagnostics Ltd.

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Reimbursement Landscape by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Multiplex Adoption in a Reference Lab Network

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [36]

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