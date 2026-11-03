What Are The Virgin Voyages Black Friday 2026 Deals? Camjon Travel Releases Its Guide For Sailors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cameron DeJong, a Virgin Voyages Top 100 First Mate in North America for 2025, explains promotional eligibility, Bar Tab value and booking decisions ahead of Wave Season 2027.

Babcock Ranch, FL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamJon Travel has published its Virgin Voyages Black Friday 2026 Preview guide, explaining offers available during the November 3–19 booking window. These include 80% off the second Sailor in eligible nonsuite cabins and promotional Bar Tab of up to $600 on qualifying RockStar sailings of 14 nights or longer. The fare discount and drinks credit have separate eligibility rules.







Cameron DeJong is a Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate and Black Friday deal expert for Virgin Voyages.

The guide helps adult travelers compare those offers against their preferred itinerary, cabin, fare conditions and complete trip cost. It also provides advice for travelers deciding whether to book during Black Friday or continue comparing options ahead of Wave Season 2027.

“The headline discount is the start of the comparison,” said Cameron DeJong, founder and managing partner of CamJon Travel.“We look at the itinerary, cabin location, fare rules and total trip cost. A larger drinks credit adds value when it matches what a Sailor expects to use. The goal is to choose a voyage they will enjoy at a price and on terms they understand.”

Virgin Voyages Black Friday 2026: offer details

Virgin Voyages' current promotional terms set a November 3–19, 2026 booking window. Key distinctions include:



Fare discount: The advertised 80% off the second Sailor applies to eligible nonsuite cabins. Designated Solo categories are excluded.

Promotional Bar Tab: Eligible Sea Terrace cabins receive $50–$250 per booking; eligible RockStar suites receive $150–$600, depending on voyage length. The $600 maximum requires at least 14 nights. RockStar suites do not qualify for the second-Sailor fare discount. Mediterranean bonus: Selected 2027 Scarlet Lady and Resilient Lady departures offer $50 in Sailor Loot per eligible Sea Terrace cabin or $300 per eligible suite for new bookings made November 3–11.

Base, Essential and Premium fares can qualify. Each benefit has its own cabin and voyage restrictions; charter sailings are excluded.

Expert advice: compare the complete trip before booking

DeJong recommends evaluating a Virgin Voyages Black Friday offer against four priorities:



The sailing and cabin: Consider departure port, travel dates, voyage length, itinerary and cabin location.

The fare conditions: Compare Base, Essential and Premium for flexibility, cabin selection, dining reservation windows, Wi-Fi and other relevant inclusions.

The benefits the traveler will use: Assess promotional credits against expected spending and confirm whether existing booking benefits can be combined with the offer. The complete travel budget: Include applicable taxes, fees, service gratuities, flights, hotels, transfers and other planned expenses.

This approach also informs the decision to book during Black Friday or continue comparing options ahead of Wave Season 2027.

“If your dates and preferred cabin are available at a total price you are comfortable with, booking can make sense,” DeJong said.“If you are flexible, there may be room to keep comparing. Waiting for Wave Season does not guarantee a lower price, and a future offer may have different conditions.”

For travelers who have already booked, DeJong recommends comparing any potential fare reduction with the benefits and conditions attached to the existing reservation. A lower advertised price may involve different inclusions or restrictions.

During the Black Friday sale period and the lead-up to Wave Season, CamJon Travel checks public Virgin Voyages fares three times a week and reviews eligible bookings for potential repricing. Reviews consider applicable fare rules, timing and any benefits that could change. Repricing outcomes depend on the individual booking and Virgin Voyages' terms.

Planning support through CJ Travel Connect

CamJon Travel supports booked Sailors through CJ Travel Connect, its private cruise-planning hub and Sailor community. The platform brings together planning information, guidance and updates shared during the booking process, giving Sailors a central place to prepare for their voyage.

Resources include Sailor Academy education, planning timelines, destination notes, pre-sailing playbooks, countdowns, packing checklists and community discussion. The platform extends the agency's guidance beyond the initial booking, helping Sailors understand upcoming decisions and prepare before boarding.

Travelers can read the Black Friday Preview guide and begin planning through the Perfect Cruise Quiz or Plan My Voyage at CamJonTravel.com.

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel LLC is an independent travel agency based in Babcock Ranch, Florida, focused exclusively on Virgin Voyages cruises and related trip planning. As of November 2026, the agency's Sailors span 41 U.S. states. Affiliated with SAVA Travel, CamJon Travel serves adult travelers throughout the United States, excluding Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Led by founder and managing partner Cameron DeJong, a Virgin Voyages Top 100 First Mate in North America for 2025, the agency provides personalized sailing, cabin and fare guidance, pre-sailing education and support through CJ Travel Connect. Sailor feedback is available through the agency's Ahoy Wall of Love.







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