Global Active Wound Care Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Active Wound Care Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global active wound care market is valued at US$ 13.4 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 20.8 billion by 2031, according to the report. The market is projected to expand at a 7.6% CAGR from 2026-2031, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, diabetes and age-related conditions that require advanced wound management.

Demand is being reinforced by the growing clinical and economic burden associated with complex wounds. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting advanced dressings, skin substitutes, bioactive products and therapy devices to support treatment across hospitals, specialist clinics and home-care settings. Continued growth in chronic disease populations is expected to sustain the need for products that improve wound management and accommodate longer treatment periods.

North America remains the largest regional active wound care market, accounting for 42% of global revenue in 2025. The United States leads the region with a market value of US$ 5.06 billion, reflecting substantial demand for advanced wound care products and services. However, upcoming changes to reimbursement are expected to affect selected categories within the US market.

US Medicare payment reform is anticipated to reduce skin-substitute revenue in 2026. Organogenesis has guided for a 25-38% decline in total revenue, highlighting the potential impact of reimbursement changes on companies with significant exposure to this category. Despite this pressure, advanced dressings, negative pressure products and home-care solutions are expected to continue expanding, helping to offset weakness in affected skin-substitute segments.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, recording a 9.2% CAGR. China and India are expected to generate the largest incremental revenue gains in the region. Expanding healthcare demand, increasing diabetes prevalence and ageing populations are strengthening the long-term outlook for active wound care products across these markets.

Advanced dressings represent the leading product category, contributing 47.0% of market revenue. Skin substitutes and bioactives account for 22.0%, while negative pressure and therapy devices hold a 17.0% share. This product mix demonstrates the significant role of established dressing technologies alongside more specialized biological and device-based treatment options.

By wound type, surgical and traumatic wounds comprise the largest application segment, generating 31.0% of revenue. Diabetic foot ulcers account for 22.0%, reflecting the increasing incidence of diabetes and its associated complications. Pressure ulcers represent a further 18.0% of market revenue, maintaining demand for advanced prevention and treatment products across acute care, long-term care and home-care environments.

The active wound care market remains relatively concentrated. The 15 companies profiled in the report account for approximately 70% of 2025 revenue, while the three largest participants represent about 37%. Solventum, Smith+Nephew and Molnlycke lead the competitive landscape, supported by broad product portfolios and established commercial reach.

Company market shares should be viewed as indicative because reported revenue figures may overlap across product and category definitions. Nevertheless, the competitive data shows that leading manufacturers retain substantial influence while regional expansion, reimbursement developments and evolving product demand continue to shape market opportunities through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2 Global Active Wound Care Market Segmentation

2.1 By Product

2.2 By Wound Type

2.3 By End User

2.4 By Age Group

2.5 By Distribution Channel

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3 Global Active Wound Care Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Active Wound Care Market (incl. United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe Active Wound Care Market (incl. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy)

4.4 Asia Pacific Active Wound Care Market (incl. China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

4.5 Latin America & MEA Active Wound Care Market (incl. Brazil, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Solventum

6.2 Smith+Nephew

6.3 Molnlycke Health Care

6.4 Convatec

6.5 Coloplast (Wound & Kerecis)

6.6 Organogenesis

6.7 MiMedx

6.8 Integra LifeSciences

6.9 Medline

6.10 Paul Hartmann

6.11 Essity (Wound Care)

6.12 URGO Medical

6.13 Lohmann & Rauscher

6.14 Advanced Medical Solutions

6.15 Sanara MedTech

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8 Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Moving Chronic Wound Care to Home

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900