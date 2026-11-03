Six Years Running: Groove Technology Solutions Named A 2026 Utah Top Workplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groove's employees have rated the company a Top Workplace every year since 2021.

Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Technology Solutions, a nationwide property technology company headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, has been named a 2026 Utah Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Business Journal, marking its sixth consecutive year on the list. Groove ranked No. 24 among 38 honorees in the midsize company category.

The bar to qualify as a Top Workplace is high and resets every year. Utah employers with at least 35 employees invite their workforce to take a confidential survey administered by Energage, an independent workplace research firm. Results are measured against national benchmarks built from the feedback of roughly 30 million employees, and only organizations that exceed those benchmarks earn a spot. Energage also screens for signs that employees felt pressured to answer positively. There are no fees, judging panels, or public votes involved. Every point comes from employees themselves.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Over those six years, Groove has grown to serve hospitality, senior living, and multifamily properties across the country. Recent milestones include being named the 2025 DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® Hospitality & Institutions Dealer of the Year, launching its TotalVue platform for senior living communities, and signing a five-year partnership with LiveOne subsidiary Slacker Radio.

“Six consecutive years is something our whole team built together,” said Lance Platt, President & CEO of Groove Technology Solutions.“This award starts with an honest survey of our own people, and year after year they tell us Groove is a great place to work. That consistency means more to me than any single win. It shows that how we treat each other holds steady as we grow, and I'm grateful for every person on this team.”

The Utah Top Workplaces program moved to the Salt Lake Business Journal in 2026.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of property technology for hospitality, senior living, and multifamily properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions-including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all. To learn more, visit .

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