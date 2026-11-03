Global Vascular Patches Market, 2026 Edition: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Market To Reach US$660 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Vascular Patches Market - 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The report values the global vascular patches market at US$460 Mn in 2025, compared with an estimated US$351 Mn in 2021 - a historical CAGR of approximately 7.0% - and forecasts revenue to reach US$660 Mn by 2030. This represents a CAGR of 7.5% over 2026-2030, positioning the market for continued above-device-sector growth.

Market expansion is supported by an aging global population and the increasing prevalence of atherosclerotic disease, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial disease and diabetes-related vascular disease. These factors continue to sustain demand for open vascular reconstruction. Near-routine patch closure following carotid endarterectomy also provides a stable foundation for procedure volumes and vascular patch utilization.

Biological patches account for 57% of global vascular patches market revenue in 2025. Bovine pericardial patches represent the largest product type and leading material, with a 44% share. Decellularized/ECM and allograft materials comprise the fastest-growing category, expanding at approximately 9.0% CAGR as surgeons prioritize improved handling, hemostasis and infection performance.

Within synthetic vascular patch materials, ePTFE is forecast to grow fastest at 7.9%, supported by demand for low-bleeding constructions. Product development is increasingly focused on advanced and decellularized biomaterials, antithrombotic and antimicrobial surface concepts, and thinner, more compliant patches designed to enhance clinical performance.

Carotid endarterectomy remains the largest application and procedure category, accounting for 55% of the market. Aortic surgery is the fastest-growing application, with a projected CAGR of 9.2%. Hospitals continue to dominate vascular patch purchasing and utilization, representing 62% of revenue. However, ambulatory surgical centers are expected to record the highest end-user growth at 9.6% as selected peripheral vascular and access procedures transition to outpatient settings.

North America leads the global vascular patches market with a 40% share, equivalent to US$184 Mn in 2025. The United States remains the largest national market, supported by established vascular surgery infrastructure, significant disease prevalence and broad access to advanced medical technologies.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, advancing at a CAGR of 10.2%. Growth is being driven by the expansion of vascular surgery capacity in China and accelerating procedure demand across other developing healthcare systems. India is projected to achieve 13.5% growth, the highest rate among the major national markets assessed in the report.

Despite the positive outlook, vascular patch manufacturers and healthcare providers continue to face clinical and commercial challenges. These include infection, restenosis and thrombosis risks, alongside EU MDR and other clinical-evidence requirements. Procurement constraints, reimbursement pressure and competition from endovascular alternatives, including carotid stenting, may also influence market adoption and pricing.

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated and includes open-vascular specialists LeMaitre Vascular and Artivion; diversified medical technology companies Baxter, BD, Getinge, B. Braun and Terumo; and materials-science leader W. L. Gore & Associates. As companies do not separately disclose vascular-patch revenue, competitive positioning is assessed qualitatively. Portfolio consolidation through acquisition is expected to remain an important strategic trend.

Overall, the global vascular patches market outlook remains positive through 2030. Evidence-led biomaterial innovation, emerging-market surgical capacity, rising vascular disease incidence and outpatient migration are expected to support durable revenue growth across biological and synthetic patch categories.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Vascular Patches Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Vascular Patches Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Vascular Patches Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Product Type

3.3 By Material

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Procedure

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Product, Material, Clinical and Application Insights

5.1 Vascular Patch Technology Landscape

5.2 Synthetic Vascular Patches

5.3 Biological Vascular Patches

5.4 Advanced Biomaterials and Emerging Technologies

5.5 Vascular Patches in Carotid Endarterectomy

5.6 Vascular Patches in Peripheral Vascular Surgery

5.7 Clinical and Procedural Trends

5.8 Competitive Product Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

7.2 Baxter International Inc.

7.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

7.4 Getinge AB

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

7.6 B. Braun SE

7.7 Terumo Corporation

7.8 Artivion, Inc.

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [13]



List of Figures [27]

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