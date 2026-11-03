Global AI Accelerator Market - 2026 Edition: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Generative AI Infrastructure Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global AI Accelerator Market - 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The report values the global AI accelerator market at US$151.0B in 2025 and forecasts it will reach US$443.0B by 2030, representing a CAGR of approximately 24% from 2026-2030. This expansion follows significant historical growth, with the market increasing from an estimated US$40.0B in 2021 to US$151.0B in 2025 at a CAGR of approximately 39%. Demand has been driven by rapid investment in generative AI training, large-scale inference infrastructure and advanced computing capacity.

North America is the largest regional AI accelerator market, accounting for approximately 48% of global demand in 2025. Its leadership is supported by hyperscaler-led data-center capital expenditure and an established merchant-silicon and custom-ASIC design ecosystem. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, advancing at approximately 30.4% CAGR. Regional growth is led by China's expanding domestic AI-chip design capabilities and hyperscale data-center investment, alongside India's sovereign AI-compute initiatives.

GPUs lead the market by accelerator type with a 58% share. NPUs represent the fastest-growing category, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 32.0%, as edge and on-device AI inference adoption increases. By architecture, data-center accelerators account for 55% of the market, while edge accelerators are projected to record the strongest growth at approximately 29.0% CAGR.

AI inference leads by processing type with a 48% market share and is also the fastest-growing category. This performance reflects the industry's transition from model development and training toward high-volume deployment of AI applications. Generative AI and large language models lead by application with a 30% share and are expected to expand at approximately 34.0% CAGR.

Cloud deployment represents 46% of the global market, supported by sustained infrastructure spending from major technology platforms. Edge deployment is forecast to grow at approximately 31.0% CAGR as AI processing expands across devices, vehicles and distributed systems. By end user, cloud service providers and hyperscalers lead with a 45% share, while automotive companies are the fastest-growing segment at approximately 30.0% CAGR.

Major AI accelerator market growth drivers include rising generative AI adoption, increasing enterprise and hyperscaler data-center investment, sovereign AI-compute programs and broader deployment of edge and on-device inference. Industry development is also being shaped by accelerator specialization, hyperscaler-designed custom AI ASICs, chiplet-based architectures, advanced-packaging technologies, high-bandwidth-memory integration and stronger demand for inference efficiency and energy performance.

Market expansion remains subject to several constraints, including elevated accelerator and packaging costs, limited high-bandwidth-memory and advanced-packaging capacity, significant power and cooling requirements, software-ecosystem lock-in and supply-chain concentration. Export-control exposure and rapid technology-cycle obsolescence also create operational, procurement and investment risks for suppliers and customers.

NVIDIA Corporation leads the merchant-silicon data-center GPU segment, with Advanced Micro Devices and Intel Corporation competing as diversified semiconductor suppliers. Broadcom Inc. and Marvell Technology are prominent custom AI ASIC design partners, while Qualcomm Incorporated maintains a strong position in edge and on-device acceleration. Google LLC and Amazon Web Services are leading hyperscaler developers of custom Tensor Processing Unit and Trainium/Inferentia accelerator silicon. Competition is increasingly focused on software ecosystems, access to packaging and memory supply, performance efficiency and hyperscaler co-design relationships.

Entering 2026, the global AI accelerator market remains positioned for structural growth. Continued generative AI deployment, sovereign computing investment and expansion across data-center, cloud, automotive and edge infrastructure are expected to sustain demand for AI accelerator hardware through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 AI Accelerator Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology



2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global AI Accelerator Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global AI Accelerator Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints



3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Accelerator Type

3.3 By Architecture

3.4 By Processing Type

3.5 By Application

3.6 By Deployment

3.7 By End User



4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison



5. Technology, Architecture and Application Insights

5.1 AI Accelerator Technology Landscape

5.2 GPU-Based AI Acceleration

5.3 TPU and Specialized AI Accelerators

5.4 NPU and Edge AI Acceleration

5.5 AI Accelerator Architecture and Interconnect

5.6 AI Accelerator Software Ecosystem

5.7 AI Training and Inference Acceleration

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies



7. Company Profiles

7.1 NVIDIA Corporation

7.2 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

7.3 Intel Corporation

7.4 Broadcom Inc.

7.5 Qualcomm Incorporated

7.6 Google LLC (Google Cloud AI Infrastructure)

7.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

7.8 Marvell Technology, Inc.



8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook



List of Tables [9]



List of Figures [26]

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