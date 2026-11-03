Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 7.19 Billion As Aging And Home Care Fuel 5.86% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Age Group, Indication, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at an estimated USD 4.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.86% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the geriatric population, increasing critical care admissions, and greater demand for clinical nutrition.

Enteral feeding devices are increasingly used to support patients who cannot consume adequate nutrition orally due to neurological conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, dysphagia, and other medical conditions. Their adoption is rising across hospitals, critical care units, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare environments.

The expanding elderly population is a major driver of enteral feeding devices market growth. The number of people aged 60 years and above worldwide increased to approximately 1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach nearly 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. Older adults face a higher risk of stroke, dementia, depression, diabetes, severe pancreatitis, gastrointestinal diseases, malnutrition, and frailty. These conditions can reduce independence in Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) and increase the need for long-term nutritional and care support.

Neurological disorders are also contributing to demand. Data published by the Parkinson's Foundation in 2022 indicated that more than 10 million people worldwide were living with Parkinson's disease. Approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed annually in the U.S. As neurological disorders become more prevalent with age, healthcare providers are expected to increase their use of enteral nutrition systems for patients experiencing swallowing difficulties or inadequate nutritional intake.

Chronic disease trends provide another significant market catalyst. Estimates published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November 2023 showed that nearly six in ten adults were living with at least one chronic condition. The growing incidence of neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and central nervous system disorders is increasing hospitalizations, surgical procedures, and the need for structured nutritional management.

Technological innovation is strengthening the market outlook. Product developments include tri-funnel replacement G-tubes and J-tubes featuring reverse-balloon designs. In the U.S., adoption of the "Feed Early Enteral Diet Adequately for Maximum Effect" (FEED ME) protocol in surgical trauma intensive care units has also supported access to enteral feeding devices and encouraged early nutritional intervention.

Market Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market analysis covers product, age group, indication, end use, and region.



Product: Giving sets, enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, nasogastric tubes, gastrostomy tubes, enteral feeding bags, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy devices, low profile gastrostomy devices, and other accessories.

Age group: Adults and pediatrics.

Indication: Alzheimer's disease, nutrition deficiency, cancer care, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, orphan diseases, dysphagia, pain management, and malabsorption/GI disorder/diarrhea.

End use: Hospitals, cardiology, neurology, critical care (ICU), oncology, home care, and other healthcare settings. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level analysis across major healthcare markets.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market estimates, segment forecasts, regional revenue analysis, competitive intelligence, and assessments of emerging enteral feeding technology trends. It also examines growth opportunities, market positioning, competition strategies, product innovation, and factors influencing future demand.

These insights can support healthcare manufacturers, medical device suppliers, investors, providers, and other stakeholders in identifying revenue opportunities and making informed strategic decisions. With chronic disease prevalence increasing and home-based nutritional therapy gaining acceptance, the global enteral feeding devices market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033.

Companies Featured



Conmed Corporation

C.R.Bard

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Moog Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Danone Medical Nutrition

Kimberly-Clark

Abbott Nutrition

B Braun Melsungen AG

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

Vygon India

Fidmi Medical

ALCOR Scientific Amsino International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900