AMESA Appoints Industrial Technology Veteran Alistair Fulton CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founder Kence Anderson transitions to CTO and Chief Product Officer as AMESA scales its industrial AI platform and Data to Autonomy methodology.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMESA, the enterprise AI company enabling industrial and enterprise customers to build, train and deploy agentic AI for complex operational decision-making, today announced the appointment of Alistair Fulton as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Kence Anderson will transition to the roles of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, where he will lead the continued development of AMESA's technology, methodology and product platform.Fulton brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling businesses across industrial technology, IoT, edge computing and AI. He has held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Hitachi, Semtech and Blues Wireless, including leading Semtech's IoT business through a period of significant global growth.The leadership transition comes as AMESA moves from validating its technology and methodology with current blue-chip industrial customers to scaling adoption across industrial markets. Over the past several years, Anderson and the AMESA team have developed the company's technology and its Data to Autonomy methodology through work on complex operational challenges with some of the world's largest enterprises. These engagements have given AMESA the opportunity to test and refine its approach in demanding industrial environments while demonstrating how AI agents can be trained and validated for consequential operational decisions.“What Kence and the team have built is remarkable,” said Fulton.“AMESA is still a young company, yet some of the world's largest enterprises are trusting the team with their operational data, their experts' knowledge, and the processes that are critical to how their businesses perform. I've spent much of my career helping emerging industrial technologies become practical, scalable businesses. I see a significant opportunity to build on AMESA's proven approach and bring this capability to many more enterprises.”Throughout his career, Fulton has worked with manufacturers, technology companies and industrial leaders to turn emerging technologies into scalable businesses. His experience spans several major shifts in industrial technology, from connected devices and IoT to edge computing and AI. At AMESA, he will focus on expanding enterprise adoption, scaling the company's commercial operations, and creating a repeatable path from identifying opportunities for autonomy to delivering measurable operational value.Anderson will focus on advancing the AMESA platform and product strategy as CTO and Chief Product Officer. A pioneer in machine teaching and the author of Designing Autonomous AI, Anderson founded AMESA to give enterprises a practical way to teach AI how their best people make complex operational decisions. His work forms the foundation of AMESA's Data to Autonomy methodology and the company's technology platform.“We've spent the last several years developing a new approach to operational AI and applying it to some incredibly difficult enterprise problems,” said Anderson.“As we thought about what AMESA needs for its next phase, Alistair's experience building and scaling industrial technology businesses made him a natural fit. I'm excited to focus my energy on advancing the platform and product strategy, while Alistair builds the business required to take what we've created much further.”AMESA's Data to Autonomy methodology helps enterprises turn existing operational data and domain expertise into trusted autonomous decision-making. The approach begins by identifying high-value opportunities for autonomy, then enables domain experts to teach AI agents how to make the complex decisions required within those processes. Agents can be trained and evaluated in simulation against defined business objectives before organizations determine the appropriate level of autonomy and human oversight.The methodology addresses a challenge facing many enterprises today. Years of digital transformation have created large volumes of operational data, while experienced workers hold critical knowledge about how complex operational decisions are made. AMESA provides a structured way to bring those assets together and train AI agents to apply that knowledge to real-world operational decisions.With Fulton leading the business and Anderson leading technology and product, AMESA will focus on scaling enterprise adoption, maturing its platform, simplifying deployment, and establishing a repeatable path from operational data and domain expertise to trusted autonomous operations.About AMESAAMESA is an enterprise AI company that enables organizations to build and deploy AI agents for trusted operational autonomy. Through its Data to Autonomy methodology, AMESA helps Fortune 500 companies leverage their existing enterprise data and domain expertise to identify high-value opportunities for agentic autonomy, train agents to make complex operational decisions, and establish the appropriate level of human oversight. Founded by Kence Anderson, author of Designing Autonomous AI (O'Reilly), AMESA applies operational autonomy to complex use cases across industrial process control and supply chain and logistics. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with teams across North America, South America, and Europe. To learn more, please visit .

Pawan Murthy

AMESA

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AMESA Appoints Industrial Technology Veteran Alistair Fulton CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth News Provided By AMESA November 03, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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