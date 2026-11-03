Pacific West Mechanical Joins ATRYX

Rooftop image in downtown Vancouver at sunset with logos showing ATRYX and Pacific West Mechanical.

Strengthening Mechanical Services Across Metro Vancouver.

- Scott Curry, Vice President of Operations | ATRYX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia - ATRYX is pleased to announce that Pacific West Mechanical has joined its growing group of mechanical and building services companies, further strengthening its capabilities and customer relationships across Metro Vancouver.

Since 2005, Pacific West Mechanical has supported property managers, building operators, and strata communities with mechanical maintenance, HVAC, plumbing, and responsive emergency service. Today, its experienced team serves more than 200 buildings throughout Metro Vancouver.

For Pacific West Mechanical customers, the people and service they know remain at the centre of the business.

Led by Brent Timmerman and Jody Law, Pacific West Mechanical continues to serve customers through its established team and long-standing relationships. The company works closely with property managers and strata councils to develop practical maintenance plans that address building needs and budgets. As part of ATRYX, that local expertise is now connected to a wider network of building specialists and technical resources.

The addition builds on ATRYX's existing presence in Metro Vancouver and creates new opportunities for coordinated support across mechanical systems, refrigeration, building automation, controls, and building performance.

Together, customers can benefit from:

. Proactive maintenance and responsive local emergency service

. Access to complementary refrigeration, building automation, and controls expertise

. Maintenance strategies that extend equipment life and help manage long-term capital costs.

. Broader technical resources for complex building challenges

For building owners and property teams, the goal is straightforward: dependable day-to-day service, supported by broader expertise when a building requires more specialized attention.



"Pacific West Mechanical has earned its reputation by being responsive, knowing its customers, and taking care of their buildings. Bringing that experience into ATRYX strengthens what we can deliver together while preserving the local relationships that matter.”

– Scott Curry,

Vice President of Operations | ATRYX



"Our customers will continue working with the team they know. We've built Pacific West Mechanical on reliable service and strong customer relationships.

Joining ATRYX gives us access to broader expertise and resources while keeping our customer-focused approach at the centre of everything we do.”

– Brent Timmerman and Jody Law,

Co-CEOs | Pacific West Mechanical



About ATRYX

ATRYX is an integrated building-services

platform serving commercial, industrial,

institutional, and multi-residential customers across Western Canada. Built on more than 25 years of industry experience, ATRYX brings together expertise in mechanical services, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, building automation, controls, energy optimization, and asset lifecycle planning to help customers improve building performance and operate better buildings.

Trevor Fleming

ATRYX

+1 800-273-4913

...

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Pacific West Mechanical Joins ATRYX News Provided By ATRYX November 03, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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