Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Medical Device Vigilance Platform Market Report: Forecasts, Innovations, Insights

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Medical Device Vigilance Platform Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Medical Device Vigilance PlatformGlobal Market ReportMarket Size, Trends,Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven medical device vigilance platforms has been rapidly evolving, reflecting growing attention to device safety and regulatory compliance. This sector is poised for substantial growth as healthcare systems increasingly adopt advanced technologies to monitor medical devices more effectively. Let's explore the market's current size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the AI-Driven Medical Device Vigilance Platform Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven medical device vigilance platform market has shown remarkable expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $2.02 billion in 2025 to $2.48 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This historic growth has been driven by factors such as higher adoption rates of medical devices, expanded post-market surveillance requirements, increasing complexity in device portfolios, growth in adverse event reporting databases, and the early adoption of data analytics in vigilance activities.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.61 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.6%. This anticipated growth is supported by rising regulatory scrutiny focused on device safety, increasing demand for real-time risk monitoring, the expansion of cloud-based vigilance solutions, deeper integration with hospital device data, and wider acceptance of AI-powered compliance tools. Notable trends forecasted include the adoption of AI-based signal detection systems, predictive analytics for enhanced device safety, real-time vigilance platform integration, automated regulatory reporting, and a proactive approach to risk management.

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Understanding AI-Driven Medical Device Vigilance Platforms

An AI-driven medical device vigilance platform is a technology system that utilizes artificial intelligence to monitor and assess the safety of medical devices. By applying machine learning and advanced data analytics, these platforms can analyze large volumes of information to identify potential safety issues and detect early warning signs of risks associated with medical devices. This enables healthcare providers and regulators to respond promptly to concerns and improve patient safety outcomes.

Healthcare Spending as a Key Catalyst for Market Expansion

The growth of the AI-driven medical device vigilance platform market is closely linked to rising healthcare expenditures worldwide. Healthcare spending encompasses all costs incurred by individuals, institutions, and governments aimed at maintaining or enhancing health. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has driven up demand for ongoing medical care, long-term treatments, and management services, which, in turn, supports investment in advanced safety monitoring technologies. For example, in April 2025, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that government-funded healthcare spending reached $344 billion (£258 billion) in 2024, a 2.5% increase in real terms over the previous year. This growing financial commitment to healthcare facilitates the adoption of AI-driven vigilance platforms by hospitals and providers, aiding compliance with regulatory standards and improving patient protection.

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Clinical Research Expansion Boosting Market Demand

Another important factor encouraging growth in this market is the expansion of clinical research. This includes increases in clinical trials, research centers, and resources dedicated to advancing medical knowledge and patient care. Public and private investments are rising, enhancing the capacity to conduct more trials, streamline research procedures, and accelerate access to innovative treatments. These developments provide the necessary infrastructure and funding for healthcare and research institutions to implement comprehensive monitoring programs using AI-driven platforms, ensuring better compliance and patient safety. For instance, in December 2024, the UK government announced a $134 million (£100 million) investment to establish 20 new commercial research delivery centres (CRDCs) across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to improve clinical trial access and speed up research approvals. This expanding clinical research landscape is therefore playing a significant role in driving the market for AI-based medical device vigilance.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Hotspots

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-driven medical device vigilance platform market. This dominance is expected to continue given the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and regulatory environment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and technology adoption. Other important regions covered in market analyses include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa-each contributing uniquely to the global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Medical Device Vigilance Platform Market Report: Forecasts, Innovations, Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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