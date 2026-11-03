TESCO Metering Names David Schamber VP Of Software Products And AI To Accelerate Digital Utility Innovation

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David Schamber VP of Software Products at TESCO Metering

David Schamber brings nearly two decades of utility software expertise to accelerate AI innovation, expand software solutions, and advance grid modernization.

- Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO MeteringBRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TESCO Metering, a global leader in revenue metering technology, utility software, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solutions, and meter testing systems, today announced the appointment of David Schamber as Vice President of Software Products and Artificial Intelligence.The appointment reflects TESCO Metering's long-term strategy to expand its software portfolio and accelerate the development of artificial intelligence technologies that help electric utilities modernize operations, improve decision-making, and maximize the value of their metering infrastructure.Driving the Future of Intelligent Utility SoftwareDavid's appointment represents TESCO Metering's continued investment in software innovation, artificial intelligence, interoperability, and advanced analytics that help electric utilities improve operational efficiency, accelerate grid modernization, and unlock greater value from their metering infrastructure.As electric utilities continue investing in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), grid modernization, distributed energy resources (DERs), electrification, and data-driven operations, intelligent software has become essential for managing increasingly complex metering ecosystems. David's appointment reinforces TESCO Metering's commitment to delivering next-generation utility software that transforms operational data into actionable intelligence while improving efficiency, interoperability, automation, cybersecurity, and grid reliability.David brings nearly two decades of experience developing the technologies that power today's electric utilities. Throughout his career, he has successfully led the strategy, design, development, commercialization, and lifecycle management of embedded firmware, enterprise software platforms, manufacturing automation systems, and utility software supporting residential, commercial, and industrial metering applications. His experience spans the complete software lifecycle, from firmware engineering and automated software testing to enterprise software architecture, product management, and strategic technology leadership.Prior to joining TESCO Metering, David spent more than fifteen years with Landis+Gyr, where he advanced through engineering and product leadership positions supporting residential, commercial, and industrial metering solutions. As Senior Product Manager, he played a significant role in the development and commercialization of the Revelo next-generation metering platform, helping define product strategy, customer requirements, market positioning, software roadmaps, and strategic partnerships while collaborating with engineering teams and utility customers around the world.David later led Software Solutions and Information Technology for Watthour Engineering Company, where he oversaw the development and deployment of software platforms supporting utility meter testing, test data management, engineering workflows, and operational efficiency. During this time, he helped utilities improve the way they collect, manage, and leverage metering data while supporting software solutions used throughout the meter lifecycle. Most recently, his work has focused on applying artificial intelligence to software engineering and knowledge management, helping organizations rethink how software is developed, technical knowledge is managed, and engineering teams deliver innovation.David is also an inventor on multiple U.S. patents related to electric metering technology, including innovations in power-loss recovery, utility meter data logging, data preservation, and electronic meter security. These innovations reflect his long-standing commitment to advancing the intelligence, reliability, and performance of modern electric metering systems."The utility industry is undergoing a profound digital transformation," said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO Metering. "Software, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are becoming just as critical as the hardware that powers the electric grid. David brings an exceptional combination of software engineering expertise, product leadership, and AI experience that will help accelerate innovation across our software portfolio while delivering smarter, more connected solutions for utilities worldwide."As Vice President of Software Products and Artificial Intelligence, David will lead the strategic direction, development, and growth of TESCO Metering's expanding software portfolio while driving the integration of artificial intelligence across the company's products, engineering processes, and customer solutions. His leadership will support continued innovation across Meter Manager, TESCO AMI Solutions TM, utility analytics, asset management, interoperability platforms, and future AI-enabled software designed specifically for electric utilities. Working closely with customers and industry partners, David will help shape the next generation of software solutions that simplify utility operations, improve data intelligence, and accelerate digital transformation across the electric power industry."Artificial intelligence represents one of the greatest opportunities our industry has seen to improve productivity, engineering, and utility operations," said David Schamber. "TESCO Metering has built an outstanding reputation for solving complex metering challenges, and I'm excited to help extend that legacy into the next generation of intelligent software solutions. Together, we'll develop technologies that help utilities work smarter, respond faster, gain greater value from their operational data, and confidently navigate the future of the digital grid."Today's electric utilities require more than hardware. They require intelligent software that connects people, data, devices, and business processes to improve reliability, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, and decision-making. TESCO Metering's expanding software portfolio enables utilities to manage meter assets, streamline meter shop operations, optimize testing workflows, support Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployments, and transform operational data into actionable business intelligence.To learn more about TESCO Metering's Utility Software Solutions and discover how the company's software helps electric utilities improve meter data management, asset management, interoperability, testing workflows, and operational efficiency, visit the TESCO Metering Software Solutions page.David's appointment marks another significant milestone in TESCO Metering's long-term investment in intelligent utility software, interoperability, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence. As electric utilities continue modernizing their operations, TESCO Metering remains committed to delivering innovative software and technology solutions that improve reliability, increase operational efficiency, strengthen grid intelligence, and unlock greater value from utility data.In his new role, David will lead the continued expansion of TESCO Metering's software portfolio, advance AI-enabled capabilities across the company's solutions, and accelerate innovation that helps utilities operate more efficiently while preparing for the next generation of digital grid technologies.________________________________________About TESCO MeteringFounded in 1904, TESCO Metering is a global leader in revenue metering technology, utility software, meter testing systems, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solutions, and engineering services for the electric utility industry. For more than 120 years, electric utilities, meter manufacturers, engineering firms, electrical contractors, and energy providers around the world have trusted TESCO Metering to improve metering accuracy, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and grid reliability through innovative products and technical expertise.TESCO Metering designs, engineers, and manufactures one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of revenue metering solutions, including meter test boards, portable meter testing equipment, artificial loads, burdens, test switches, optical probes, AMI communication tools, utility software, meter asset management systems, EVSE accuracy testing instruments, statistical sampling solutions, ultrasonic cleaning systems, meter shop infrastructure, custom-engineered metering systems, and technical training programs. These solutions support the complete meter lifecycle, from field testing and laboratory diagnostics to meter shop optimization, AMI deployment, data management, engineering analysis, and long-term asset performance.Manufactured in the United States and backed by more than a century of metering expertise, TESCO Metering combines advanced engineering, vertically integrated manufacturing, ISO-certified quality systems, and industry-leading customer support to deliver dependable solutions for today's evolving electric grid. The company's expertise spans ANSI and IEC metering standards, revenue meter accuracy testing, instrument transformer evaluation, smart metering technologies, electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE), utility software, artificial intelligence, and grid modernization initiatives.From field technicians and metering supervisors to standards engineers and utility executives, TESCO Metering empowers electric utilities with innovative technologies, trusted technical expertise, and world-class customer support that deliver Reliable Results. Every Meter. Every Time.To learn more about TESCO Metering's complete portfolio of revenue metering technologies, utility software, engineering services, and technical training, visit

Curt Weber

TESCO Metering

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TESCO Metering Names David Schamber VP of Software Products and AI to Accelerate Digital Utility Innovation News Provided By TESCO Metering November 03, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry



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