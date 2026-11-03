Genki Relaunches Health Insurance For Nomads

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Genki Native now offers flexible worldwide health cover from one month up to lifelong

COLOGNE, GERMANY, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genki today announced a major update to its flagship international health insurance, Genki Native. Designed for digital nomads, expats, remote workers, and families living abroad, Genki Native covers medical treatment worldwide, from common illnesses and injuries to life-threatening emergencies and chronic diseases. Members can choose their own doctors and use public and private hospitals.The latest update reduces the minimum coverage period to just one month, while still allowing members to stay covered long-term. The update also expands cover for preventive care and dental treatment and introduces a €3,500,000 annual limit for covered costs in Genki Native Premium."We feel Genki Native is now the best of all worlds in one product: international health insurance that allows people to sign up online in minutes, pay monthly, and stay covered as long as they need to, from one month up to the rest of their lives," said Neville Mehra, co-founder of Genki.Genki Native is underwritten by Squarelife Insurance AG, a Liechtenstein-based life, health, and accident insurer that is part of the Swiss Lifeware family."We're very proud of what we've created together with Genki," said Elias Vicari, CEO of Squarelife. "People with modern, mobile lifestyles were often force-fit into legacy insurance products with fixed end dates or rigid annual contracts. Our digital platform lets us do the opposite: build the product around the people it's for and keep improving it together."Genki Native is available now for people from any country up to age 55 at sign-up (no age limit once covered). Sign up from anywhere, even while traveling, at genki/products/native.About GenkiGenki's mission is to help people stay healthy everywhere. Since launching in 2021, Genki's worldwide health insurance has covered 100,000 nomads, expats, and travelers from 195 countries.About SquarelifeSquarelife Insurance AG is a Liechtenstein-based life, health, and accident insurer and part of the Swiss Lifeware family. Since 2013, Squarelife has worked with more than 30 partners across Europe to build digital insurance products, running them on its own cloud-based platform hosted in Switzerland.

Neville Mehra

Genki

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Genki Relaunches Health Insurance for Nomads News Provided By Genki November 03, 2026, 16:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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