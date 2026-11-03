LAT Water Technologies Targets Ammonia Recovery As Europe Tightens Nitrogen Limits

Ammonia recovery from wastewater: turning a costly pollutant into a lower-carbon source of fertiliser

LAT Water Technologies' full-scale waste-heat purification plant in action

How LAT Water Technologies turns a site's waste heat into clean water

New development programme aims to turn a costly pollutant into a lower-carbon source of fertiliser

- Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA, LAT Water Technologies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAT Water Technologies has launched a development programme to recover ammonia from industrial and agricultural wastewater, building on the company's waste-heat purification platform.

Ammonia is among the most tightly regulated pollutants in surface water, with river discharge limits typically below 2 parts per million. The recast EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive tightens nitrogen limits further. Effluent from anaerobic digestion, landfill, food processing and fertiliser production often carries many times that level.

Today, most of this ammonia is destroyed during treatment, at a cost in energy. At the same time, Europe produces most of its ammonia from natural gas, and the International Energy Agency estimates that ammonia production accounts for around 1.3% of CO2 emissions from the global energy system.

Recovering ammonia from wastewater addresses both problems. It lowers the cost of compliance for operators and creates a domestic, lower-carbon supply of nitrogen for agriculture.

"Ammonia in wastewater is treated as a problem to be removed. We see it as a resource to be recovered," said Jozef Wallis, VP Commercial EMEA at LAT Water Technologies. "The regulatory direction in Europe and the demand for lower-carbon fertiliser both point the same way."

The programme builds on LAT's core technology, which has been validated at full scale by Jacobs Engineering and the Carbon Trust.

About LAT Water Technologies

LAT Water Technologies Ltd (UK) designs evaporative water purification systems that run on low-grade waste heat. The patented process treats high-salinity and multi-contaminant industrial effluent, recovering clean water and reducing contaminants to manageable solids. The technology has been validated by Jacobs Engineering and the Carbon Trust and is protected by 10 granted international patents. LAT works with industrial operators and distribution partners in Europe, the Gulf, India, China and North America.

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Jozef Wallis

LAT Water Technologies Ltd

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LAT Water Technologies Targets Ammonia Recovery as Europe Tightens Nitrogen Limits News Provided By LAT Water Technologies Ltd November 03, 2026, 16:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Science, Waste Management



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