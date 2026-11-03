Wepa Commercial Cleaning LLC Named 2026 Veteran-Owned Local Gem - Commercial Cleaning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) San Diego veteran-owned company earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition with a 4.7-star rating, reflecting accountability and pride in every detail.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wepa Commercial Cleaning LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned commercial cleaning company serving San Diego and the surrounding region, has been named 2026 Veteran-Owned Local Gem - Commercial Cleaning by the Consumer Ratings Institute. Based on public consumer reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating, the recognition marks a proud milestone for a company built on discipline, strengthened by resilience and driven by a mission to serve.

Founded in 2018 by Francisco Rivera and headquartered in the San Diego area, Wepa brings the values of military service into the facilities and communities it serves. Preparation. Accountability. Attention to detail. The determination to follow through when the work gets demanding. These principles guide the company's approach to protecting client trust and maintaining clean, healthy, professional environments.

“Service does not end when the uniform comes off,” said Francisco Rivera, founder of Wepa Commercial Cleaning LLC.“We built Wepa to carry that commitment forward. Show up prepared. Take ownership. Complete the mission with pride. Resilience means holding ourselves accountable when the work gets difficult and returning every day determined to deliver. Every facility matters. Every detail matters. Every client deserves our best effort.”

Wepa's record reflects that commitment. The company has delivered more than $8.3 million in janitorial and facility services contracts for federal, state and municipal agencies, including the County of San Diego, Port of San Diego, Port of Long Beach, City of San Diego and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Certified as an SDVOSB, California DVBE, VOB, MBE and SLBE, Wepa combines the focus of a veteran-owned business with experience serving commercial, institutional and government facilities. Rivera's leadership also earned recognition from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a 2024 Small Business Person of the Year honoree.

The company's services include commercial building and office cleaning, ongoing janitorial programs, disinfecting and sanitizing, carpet cleaning, concrete cleaning, post-construction cleaning, floor stripping and waxing, marble restoration, window cleaning, pressure washing, healthcare facility cleaning and drone-assisted window cleaning.

Across these services, Wepa applies a quality control process rooted in military discipline, tracking progress and keeping clients involved throughout each project. The objective is clear: maintain high standards, take responsibility for the work and earn lasting confidence through dependable execution.

“This recognition belongs to our team-the people who show up, put in the work and take pride in serving others,” Rivera added.“It also belongs to the clients who continue to place their trust in us. We are proud of what we have built, and we intend to keep earning that trust. We move forward with grit, integrity and a clear mission: serve our clients, support our people and raise the standard every day.”

About Wepa Commercial Cleaning LLC

Wepa Commercial Cleaning LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned commercial cleaning company founded in 2018 by Francisco Rivera. Serving San Diego and surrounding communities, the company provides janitorial, facility and specialized cleaning services for commercial, institutional and government clients. Certified as an SDVOSB, California DVBE, VOB, MBE and SLBE, Wepa brings military discipline, accountability and pride in service to every assignment.

For more information, visit , call (619) 995-3363 or email....

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York. The Institute evaluates businesses across multiple sectors using aggregated public review data and issues recognitions across a range of categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Francisco Rivera

Wepa Commercial Cleaning LLC

+1 619-995-3363

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