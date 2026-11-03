Marfeel Becomes Piano's Chosen Partner For Socialflow Customers As The Platform Retires

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Piano selects Marfeel Amplify as the platform for Socialflow customers ahead of Socialflow's retirement on December 31, 2026.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marfeel and Piano today announced that Marfeel will lead a fully supported transition for Socialflow customers moving to Marfeel Amplify as Piano retires the platform on December 31, 2026, with both companies working closely together throughout. Socialflow customers can begin moving to Marfeel Amplify immediately, with dedicated onboarding and migration support so distribution teams can keep publishing without disruption.The agreement brings together two established names in publisher technology around a shared goal: making sure publishers who rely on social distribution every day can keep publishing without interruption. Piano and Marfeel are working directly with each Socialflow customer on the timing of their transition, and Piano's other products are not affected by the change. Marfeel Amplify, built on the principle of 'write once, publish everywhere', gives distribution teams a single platform to publish and optimize content across social platforms, messaging apps and on-page recirculation, with the automation and data that modern newsrooms need."Socialflow has been part of many newsrooms' daily rhythm, and we wanted to make sure those teams have the right partner for the future", said Victoria Rizzotte, SVP of Revenue for Piano. "Marfeel stood out as the best home for Socialflow customers, and this will allow Piano to put its full energy into helping publishers and brands understand their audiences and grow revenue.""These customers are exactly the kind of publishers Marfeel was built to serve", said Xavi Beumala, Chief Executive Officer at Marfeel. "Our priority is a transition they barely feel: their workflows carry over, and their teams keep doing what they do best, with even more capability behind them. We're grateful for Piano's collaboration in making this seamless, and we're ready to welcome them."Customer migrations are already underway, led by Marfeel's onboarding team in close coordination with Piano, with the goal of moving each customer well ahead of the retirement date.About MarfeelMarfeel is the analytics and personalization platform for publishers, trusted by leading global titles including MediaNews Group, Advance Local, TIME, El País, and Le Figaro. Marfeel offers content analytics and data activation solutions for publishers worldwide. Through multiple playbooks and views, Marfeel's one-stop-shop brings everything together, enabling publishers to make data-driven decisions in a heartbeat. Teams align around effective strategies with everything they need to track content production, audience development, SEO, subscriptions, and monetization. Our AI-powered features empower the newsroom with accessible analytics, generate suggestions based on publishers' own historical data, and guide editors to what to do next. Marfeel is at the forefront of personal data protection with all IAB TCF2.0 compliant CMPs and GDPR, CNIL, CCPA, LGPD, and Garante-ready technology designed for the next generation of privacy regulation. For more information, visit marfeelContact: Alexian Chiavegato - 647874900 -...About PianoPiano is the digital analytics and subscription management platform that empowers businesses to understand their audience, orchestrate journeys, and grow revenue. Its market-leading subscription tools enable clients to engage, acquire and retain paying customers, while Piano Analytics delivers clean, compliant data with AI-powered insights for smarter decision-making. The company serves a global client base including the BBC, Deutsche Telekom, Crédit Agricole, Nikkei, The Telegraph, and the Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit piano.Contact: Emily Riley - 914-330-1128 -...

Alexian Chiavegato

Marfeel Solucions SL

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Marfeel Becomes Piano's Chosen Partner for Socialflow Customers as the Platform Retires News Provided By Marfeel Solucions SL November 03, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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