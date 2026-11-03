Sunspear Energy Re-Powers Wholesale Unlimited's Early Solar Investment With Next-Generation 165.4 Kw System

Wholesale Unlimited's rooftop solar upgrade boosts clean-energy production while reducing utility costs by ~85%.

Sunspear Energy

Wholesale Unlimited

Modernization of 2012 rooftop solar array preserves valuable NEM status, boosts clean-energy production, and targets an 85% reduction in utility costs.

- Blayne Yamada, GM Wholesale Unlimited HIHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunspear Energy, Hawai'i's leading solar and storage EPC, has completed a 165.4 kW rooftop solar re-power project for Wholesale Unlimited at the company's Waipahu warehouse, replacing a significantly underperforming 2012 solar array with next-generation technology designed to substantially increase clean-energy production while preserving the property's valuable legacy Net Energy Metering (NEM) position.The project marks the next chapter in Wholesale Unlimited's clean-energy commitment, which began more than a decade ago. The homegrown Hawai'i business, founded in 1965 and beloved by generations for its local snacks, island favorites, and true kama'āina service, installed solar on its Waipahu warehouse in 2012, three years before Hawai'i became the first state in the nation to establish a 100% renewable portfolio standard for electricity.That early investment placed Wholesale Unlimited among Hawai'i businesses that embraced commercial solar ahead of the state's landmark 2015 mandate, demonstrating how a company deeply rooted in the islands could also invest in a more sustainable energy future.More than a decade later, Wholesale Unlimited is building that legacy by re-powering its original solar array with next-generation technology. Rather than continue operating an aging and underperforming system, Wholesale Unlimited partnered with Sunspear Energy to transform the existing solar asset with improved solar equipment to generate substantially more electricity from the same rooftop and improve the property's long-term energy economics.Importantly, Sunspear engineered the replacement system to preserve Wholesale Unlimited's existing NEM arrangement while allowing the company to benefit from today's higher-output solar technology."Wholesale Unlimited was ahead of the curve when it invested in commercial solar in 2012," said Blaine Banks, Director of Commercial Development. "This project demonstrates that an aging solar array doesn't have to become a stranded asset. With the right engineering strategy, we can take an early clean-energy investment, apply today's technology, and give that rooftop an entirely new generation of productive life, all while preserving the value of its existing NEM program."The project began with the removal of the original solar array, with the retired modules recycled through Inter-Island Solar Supply's PV Recycling Program. Sunspear coordinated a silicone-over-metal restoration of the warehouse roof before engineering and installing the new 165.4 kW rooftop system, consisting of JA Solar 440-watt modules, Pegasus racking and SolarEdge inverters with SolarEdge monitoring.The technological gains since the original system was installed in 2012 are significant. Wholesale Unlimited's original modules were rated at approximately 230 watts each; the new modules are rated at 440 watts, nearly twice the nameplate power per panel. Higher-output modules, combined with modern inverter technology and system design, allowed Sunspear to maximize the facility's available roof area and substantially increase its solar-generating capacity. Careful inverter sizing and selection also allowed the upgraded system to meet utility requirements while preserving the property's existing NEM status.The new system is projected to produce approximately 268,960 kWh-or 269 MWh-of clean electricity annually, averaging more than 22,000 kWh per month. The system is expected to reduce Wholesale Unlimited's utility bill by approximately 85%, saving more than $50,000 annually and an estimated $1.5 million over a 30-year operating horizon, based on current project estimates and subject to actual production, electricity consumption and future utility rates."Sunspear has an exceptional team of highly skilled and genuinely committed professionals," said Blayne Yamada, General Manager of Wholesale Unlimited. "Their ownership, communication, and dedication made a significant difference in the success of this project. We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and coordination that went into improving the sustainability and energy efficiency of our property."Long-Term Protection for a Long-Term Energy AssetAs a Solar Insure Elite Partner, Sunspear added another layer of long-term protection to Wholesale Unlimited's investment with Solar Insure SI-Commercial, warranty coverage designed specifically for commercial solar assets.“A commercial solar investment should deliver value for decades, not just years. Pairing Sunspear Energy's quality installations with Solar Insure's long-term warranty protection gives businesses the confidence to invest in clean energy for the long haul.”- Dean Chiaravallotti, Chief Revenue Officer, Solar InsureSI-Commercial provides 30-year coverage for qualifying solar panels and 20-year coverage for qualifying inverters, including parts, labor, and shipping costs for covered repairs. The program also includes manufacturer and installer default protection backed by Zurich, an A.M. Best A+ rated insurance carrier.This added protection addresses a common concern for solar owners, as manufacturer equipment warranties alone may not cover the labor and service costs associated with diagnosing, removing, and replacing failed equipment.By pairing high-performance equipment with independent warranty protection, Sunspear and Wholesale Unlimited designed the new system around not only energy production, but also long-term asset protection.Clean Energy with a Measurable ImpactBeyond its financial benefits, the system is expected to prevent approximately 423,720 pounds, or 192.2 metric tons, of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions annually. This is equivalent to removing 42 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for a year.For Wholesale Unlimited, the project builds on six decades of investment in Hawai'i and more than a decade as an early commercial solar adopter. For Sunspear Energy, it highlights the growing opportunity to re-power Hawai'i's first-generation commercial solar installations with advanced technology, extending system life, preserving valuable energy programs, and unlocking greater energy production and long-term value from existing rooftops.About Sunspear EnergySunspear Energy is Hawai'i's leading solar and storage engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider. Locally owned and managed, Sunspear delivers integrated commercial solar and energy-storage solutions with in-house design, engineering, project management, installation, monitoring, service, and maintenance capabilities. Sunspear has developed, designed, engineered, and installed more than 30 MW of solar and more than 60,000 solar panels across Hawai'i homes and businesses.About Wholesale UnlimitedFounded in 1965, Wholesale Unlimited is "Hawaii's One Stop Snack Shop," serving generations of kama'āina and visitors with one of the islands' largest selections of authentic local favorites. From iconic crack seed, li hing mui, ume, dried fruit, arare, and Japanese rice crackers to dried seafood and other beloved Hawaiian snacks, Wholesale Unlimited celebrates the distinctive flavors and food traditions that are a part of Hawai'i's local culture.

Jamie Wakayama

Sunspear Energy

+1 808-400-9050

Timelapse of upgrade and repowering of Wholesale Unlimited HI's rooftop solar array

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Sunspear Energy Re-Powers Wholesale Unlimited's Early Solar Investment with Next-Generation 165.4 kW System News Provided By Sunspear Energy November 03, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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