KingClean's new line of home fully automatic coffee machines

Kingclean's Home Fully Automatic Coffee Machines

KingClean Adds Cooking Robots, Coffee and Ice Cream Machines to ODM Lineup

KingClean's new ODM reference platforms offer customizable cooking robots, home coffee machines and ice cream equipment for global brands.

- Nate Yang, Senior Marketing Director at KingClean Electric Co., Ltd, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KingClean Electric Co., Ltd. (KingClean), a global provider of home appliances and cleaning solutions, has expanded its ODM portfolio with a new generation of kitchen and beverage equipment, including cooking robots, commercial blenders, fully automatic coffee machines, and ice cream and smoothie systems. The platform gives home appliance brands, hotel and catering operators, office service providers, and retail channels a customizable product development foundation, and was introduced to international buyers at the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou.Intelligent Kitchen Cooking SolutionsIn the intelligent kitchen category, the MCP501 cooking robot is equipped with a Switched Reluctance motor that intelligently matches the optimal speed for different ingredients. The machine features a touch digital display, Wi-Fi and mobile app connectivity, and comes preloaded with 110 local specialty recipes that can be downloaded and updated online with one click. Its high-precision temperature control system and aluminum-clad heating plate support low-temperature slow cooking, preserving the original flavor and nutrition of food. Multiple accessories - including a butterfly whisk, mixing rod, scraper, steamer, and steaming basket - can be switched freely to handle everything from daily cooking to professional cuisine. The pot supports one-touch cleaning and a removable knife holder for convenient, hygienic maintenance. For commercial scenarios, the PB802 blender is built on a high-speed brushless motor platform, targeting catering operations, beverage shops, and other high-frequency kitchen environments.Home Fully Automatic Coffee MachinesThe CM501 series, KingClean's new line of home fully automatic coffee machines, can be configured to customer preferences for displays, beverage variety, and exterior design. The series features a large-capacity brewing system supporting up to 21g of coffee powder for full extraction of espresso and milk-based beverages, along with an anti-static grinding system, dual coffee outlets, an adaptive brewing pressure curve, a one-touch milk selection knob, and an integrated water filtration system. With a depth of less than 40 cm, the CM501 fits modern kitchen countertops, while the CM501 Pro adds a TFT color touch screen and supports more than 30 beverage types; the standard version offers over 10 classic choices.Cold Beverage and Ice Cream EquipmentBeyond coffee equipment, KingClean's beverage portfolio includes a 2-in-1 ice cream and slushie machine that completes ice cream production in about 25 minutes, with a vertical container design that improves efficiency by 30%. The lineup also includes commercial ice makers, giving channel customers a more complete cold beverage portfolio."Developing kitchen and beverage products requires coordinating multiple systems," said Nate Yang, Senior Marketing Director at KingClean Electric Co., Ltd. "Coffee machines must integrate grinding, brewing, milk systems, water circuits, interfaces, and cleaning, while cooking equipment coordinates temperature, speed, programs, and content. Our ODM platform lets customers build their own product logic on top of proven, mature modules."End-to-End ODM SupportThese reference platforms can be customized by appearance, color and material, menu, language, software, accessories, and packaging for different markets. KingClean also engages with clients early in the project on prototyping, certification, testing, after-sales structure, and production scheduling.About KingCleanKingClean was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China. The company specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of high-speed motors, intelligent control, and mechatronic products, serving global markets through ODM/OEM and core component businesses.For more information, visit KingClean official website.

Qiong Hu

KingClean Electric Co., Ltd.

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KingClean Adds Cooking Robots, Coffee and Ice Cream Machines to ODM Lineup News Provided By KingClean Electric Co., Ltd. November 03, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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