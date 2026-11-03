Completesms Adds MMS Messaging, Expanding How Businesses Connect By Text

New multimedia messaging capability is rolling out across CompleteSMS offerings, along with Keywords and continued platform enhancements.

- Tom Sheahan

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CompleteSMS, a leading business messaging platform, today announced the addition of MMS messaging, giving businesses and enterprises the ability to send and receive multimedia messages alongside traditional SMS.

With MMS, CompleteSMS customers can include images and other supported media in their messages, opening up new possibilities for everything from appointment reminders and service updates to employee communications, customer notifications, and more.

“Sometimes words just don't say enough, adding MMS gives our customers another practical way to communicate within our growing platform,” said Tom Sheahan, CompleteSMS CEO and co-founder.“Using imagery allows ample possibilities for messages that increase engagement and boost brand awareness. Whether it's featuring a picture of a product being sold or a video tour of a home on the market, we are delighted to offer the sophistication of MMS to our customers and know they'll use it to create even more meaningful messages.”

MMS is currently available with select CompleteSMS offerings and will be rolled out across additional offerings in the coming weeks. Customers receive the feature as part of their existing CompleteSMS service at no additional fee, with MMS messages billed at the applicable MMS rate when used.

Keywords Add Another Way to Engage

CompleteSMS has also introduced Keywords, allowing businesses to associate a word or phrase with an automated response. Customers can text a designated keyword to receive information, instructions, links, or other predefined responses.

For example, a business could promote a keyword such as INFO and automatically respond when someone texts that word to its designated number.

The addition of Keywords is part of an ongoing effort to expand the platform's capabilities and give customers more useful ways to communicate by text.

“We're continually looking for ways to make CompleteSMS more useful for the businesses and organizations that rely on it,” said Sheahan.“MMS and Keywords are two examples of that ongoing work, and we're not finished yet.”

CompleteSMS provides business messaging through a web portal, email integrations, APIs, and other business tools. The platform serves organizations ranging from small businesses and local nonprofits to enterprise organizations and software providers looking to add messaging to their own products. With ongoing enhancements and new capabilities, CompleteSMS continues to expand the ways businesses can use text messaging to communicate with customers, employees, and other audiences.

To learn more, visit CompleteSMS.



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About CompleteSMS

Founded in 2001 as Red Oxygen, CompleteSMS provides business SMS and MMS messaging through a web portal, email integrations, APIs, and other business tools. The platform serves organizations ranging from small businesses and local nonprofits to enterprise organizations and software providers integrating messaging into their own products. CompleteSMS has delivered more than 650 million messages to recipients in over 50 countries and works with organizations ranging from local businesses to global brands, including Philips, Orkin, Skechers, Southern Methodist University, Siemens, and Yamaha. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, CompleteSMS also has operations in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more, visit CompleteSMS.

Amy Dean

CompleteSMS

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