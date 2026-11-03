Niles Valentine Announces Completion Of Fantasy Sci-Fi Feature Film Screenplay The Sages Of Silence

Niles Valentine

Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

An ambitious narrative exploring cosmic power, inherited responsibility, and the fragile balance of existence marks a creative milestone.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Niles Valentine, a creative writer, narrative world-builder, and executive leader, has announced the completion of his fantasy and science fiction feature film screenplay, "The Sages of Silence." The project represents a significant milestone in Valentine's development of an expansive fictional universe conceived for feature film adaptations and multimedia storytelling.Set in the modern era, beginning in 2012, "The Sages of Silence" introduces a reality in which powerful deities, extraplanar entities, and ambitious mortals threaten the fundamental balance of existence. Against this backdrop, two extraordinary but secretive prodigies carry an inherited responsibility known as the Sage Mandate. Their mission is to identify and eliminate cosmic threats before unchecked ambition and arbitrary hardship destabilize reality itself.The screenplay explores the tension between immense power and the responsibility required to wield it. Rather than seeking recognition or influence, its central protagonists operate discreetly, confronting existential dangers while attempting to preserve a delicate universal equilibrium. Their mission places them in opposition to formidable adversaries whose ambitions extend beyond conventional boundaries of power and control.Featuring an ensemble of characters that includes Zume, Auri, Nakato, Lugo, Deka, Klaus, and Velos, the narrative establishes a foundation for interconnected stories within Valentine's broader creative universe. By combining contemporary settings with expansive cosmic mythology, "The Sages of Silence" brings together elements of fantasy, science fiction, and supernatural conflict.The project's central creative identity is reflected in its tagline: "Beneath every vacant stare, existence holds its breath."Beyond its central conflict, the screenplay examines themes of duty, secrecy, moral authority, and the consequences of unchecked power. Its narrative framework creates opportunities to explore the relationship between extraordinary individuals and the worlds they are responsible for protecting.For Valentine, completing the screenplay represents more than the culmination of an individual writing project. It advances his larger ambition to develop "Sages of Silence" as an epic fantasy franchise capable of supporting feature film adaptations and storytelling across multiple media platforms.Valentine brings a multidisciplinary perspective to his creative work, drawing upon his experience in strategic planning, systems development, business analysis, and narrative world-building. A member of Full Sail University's Class of 2026, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Game Business & Esports, with academic coursework emphasizing studio strategic planning, business analysis, and structured product development.His background in full-stack development further informs his approach to constructing detailed fictional environments, interconnected narrative systems, and scalable creative properties. This combination of storytelling and analytical disciplines shapes his long-term vision for developing structured entertainment franchises across digital and print media.Reflecting his personal philosophy toward ambition, uncertainty, and creative accomplishment, Valentine offers a succinct perspective:"The odds are always 50/50: it happens or it does not."With the completion of "The Sages of Silence," Valentine has established a screenplay foundation for his envisioned franchise and taken an important step toward bringing its characters, mythology, and overarching narrative to a broader audience.The completed project reflects his continuing commitment to developing original intellectual property that combines imaginative storytelling with carefully constructed fictional worlds.About Niles ValentineNiles Valentine is a creative writer, executive leader, and narrative world-builder specializing in original fantasy and science fiction properties. He is the creator and writer of "Sages of Silence," an epic fantasy franchise envisioned for feature film adaptations and multimedia storytelling. A 2026 graduate of Full Sail University with a Bachelor of Science in Game Business & Esports, Valentine combines expertise in strategic planning, business development, technical systems, and creative writing to develop original narrative universes across entertainment platforms.Professional InformationNiles ValentineCreator and Writer, "The Sages of Silence"IMDb:

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Niles Valentine Announces Completion of Fantasy Sci-Fi Feature Film Screenplay "The Sages of Silence" News Provided By Call Sheet Media LLC November 03, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry



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