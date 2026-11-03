MELT Global Chooses Sharjah As Headquarters For Its Operations

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)As part of its efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships and expand cooperation with global companies, Sharjah Asset Management, the exinvestment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MELT Global to strengthen collaboration and explore new opportunities that support the shared priorities and objectives of both parties. The agreement reflects Sharjah's appeal as an investment destination and reinforces its position as an economic hub offering an integrated business environment that supports the establishment, growth and regional expansion of businesses.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Asset Management, and Steve Harvey, Owner and Founder of MELT Global, in the presence of representatives from both parties.

The MoU outlines MELT Global's plans to relocate its regional headquarters to Thara, the latest development owned by Sharjah Asset Management in the emirate. This step reflects both parties' commitment to expanding their cooperation and capitalising on available opportunities and potential, supporting their future ambitions and opening new avenues for collaboration.

The move also reflects MELT Global's confidence in Sharjah's competitive advantages, including its attractive investment environment, advanced infrastructure, and integrated operational capabilities and logistics services, which cater to businesses' needs, enhance operational efficiency and support their expansion.

H.E. Dr Waleed Al Sayegh said:“At Sharjah Asset Management, our investment vision is centred on developing assets and enhancing their ability to attract economic activities and strategic partnerships, creating new growth opportunities and maximising the value of our projects. We are also committed to building high-quality partnerships that attract expertise, open new avenues for cooperation and foster integration across different sectors.

“We welcome this partnership with MELT Global and look forward to its presence at Thara adding value to the business ecosystem. We believe this MoU will create new opportunities for collaboration and the development of joint initiatives that fulfil both parties' ambitions and support sustainable growth. This aligns with our vision of developing sustainable investments that contribute to diversifying Sharjah's economy and strengthening its presence across the business, media and creative industries.”

The MoU reflects both parties' commitment to building a sustainable collaborative relationship, leveraging their respective expertise and capabilities, and exploring strategic opportunities to develop joint areas of work and initiatives that deliver added value to both sides. It also forms part of their broader efforts to strengthen effective partnerships and maximise synergies, supporting further development and growth opportunities while deepening cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

MELT Global's decision to choose Sharjah reflects the emirate's strong economic and investment fundamentals, which reinforce its position as a centre for business and investment. This is underpinned by the diversity of its economic sectors, the development of its infrastructure and operational capabilities, as well as the availability of logistics services and business support solutions.

Sharjah also offers an environment that enables companies to capitalise on available opportunities, build relationships and establish partnerships that support the development of their activities and strengthen their presence in regional markets. Together, these advantages make the emirate an attractive destination for global companies seeking to establish operations and expand their business from Sharjah.

The selection of Thara to host MELT Global's regional headquarters reflects the project's ability to provide a business-friendly environment, supported by integrated facilities, services and operational capabilities. The company's presence at Thara will also contribute to diversifying the range of activities hosted by the development, while creating opportunities for engagement and collaboration with organisations and institutions operating across the emirate and the wider region.

The MoU underscores both parties' commitment to continuing to build sustainable strategic partnerships, leverage complementary expertise and capabilities, and explore new avenues for cooperation. This will contribute to creating added value for both parties, supporting development and growth, and further strengthening Sharjah's position as an attractive destination for investment and business.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It seeks to advance economic and social development and accelerate the emirate's sustainable economic growth through partnerships with the public and private sectors, encouraging investment and promoting corporate social responsibility. This is achieved through the optimal use of resources, addressing the needs of the Sharjah community and ensuring sustainable well-being.