Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Logistics Depot Receives Medical Superintendent Of Lungi Government Hospital

The Commander of the ECOWAS Logistics Depot (ELD), Navy Captain IJ Akpa, received the Medical Superintendent of Lungi Government Hospital, Dr Alusine Yilla, during a familiarization and courtesy visit to the Depot on the 29th of October, 2026 in Lungi, Sierra leone.

The visit provided an opportunity to strengthen institutional relations and explore potential areas of cooperation in healthcare support, public health awareness, emergency preparedness and humanitarian response.

During the engagement, the Commander highlighted the strategic role of the Depot in supporting ECOWAS peace and security initiatives, humanitarian operations and regional emergency response. He also emphasised the importance of collaboration with institutions in the host community to promote mutual understanding and strengthen local partnerships.

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the visit further underscored the importance of health education, early detection and screening, as well as institutional collaboration in addressing public health emergencies, including disease outbreaks and pandemics.

The engagement reflects the Depot's continued commitment to strengthening partnerships with host-country institutions and promoting regional solidarity, public health resilience and humanitarian preparedness in line with ECOWAS' broader objectives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).