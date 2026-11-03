Bitcoin Holds $76K As Analysts Say Markets Price 'Political Gridlock'

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin edged higher at the start of Tuesday's Wall Street session, trading around the mid-to-high $77,000s as a tech-stock rebound helped risk assets avoid a deeper slide amid uncertainty tied to upcoming US midterm elections.

At the same time, energy markets moved in the opposite direction of heightened geopolitical concern: WTI crude traded near its lowest level since mid-October after investors digested a US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island. The combination of steadier equities and softer oil helped ease short-term pressure on BTC.

Bitcoin rose about 0.7% early Tuesday as US equities stabilized after Monday's declines. BTC remained anchored near $77,000, with TradingView data showing it flirting with local lows near $76,300 from Friday. Wall Street uncertainty centered on the midterm elections, with analysts warning markets may be over-weighting optimistic polling scenarios. Oil prices slipped further to around $93.59 per barrel despite a fresh US strike related to Iran.

Key takeawaysBitcoin holds near $77,000 as tech rebounds

According to TradingView, BTC/USD spent Tuesday's early trading hovering around $77,000. The move continued to reflect a market that is still defending recent levels rather than breaking into a decisive trend higher. On Friday, BTC had tested local lows near $76,300, and Tuesday's price action suggested that support held for the moment.

Equities set the tone for broader risk appetite. US stocks had started the session with competing forces, including company-specific pressure in premarket trading. Apple shares, for instance, worked to trim losses after falling roughly 4% earlier in the day as the company projected gross margins of 45% to 46% for the December quarter, down from 47.9% previously, citing rising memory-chip costs.

Even with company-level headwinds, the overall stock tape did not fully capitulate. That matters for crypto because BTC often trades as a high-volatility proxy for liquidity conditions-particularly during periods when equity sentiment is uncertain.

Midterm-election uncertainty shifts from headline risk to policy risk

The key macro driver discussed across markets was the potential impact of the US midterm elections on the balance of power in Congress. While polls indicated substantial Democratic gains, some observers cautioned that the eventual outcome could be less clear-cut than expected.

CNBC reported comments from Tobin Marcus of Wolfe Research, who argued that investor assumptions may be overstating Democratic strength. Marcus said markets appear to carry“a significant dose of skepticism” about whether the polling outlook will translate into the most favorable scenario, noting that polls are“likely overstating Democratic strength.”

That skepticism extended beyond party optics and into the mechanics of governance. The S&P 500 closed Monday down 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session lower by 1.1%, reflecting a weak start to the week for risk assets.

In a separate thread, The Kobeissi Letter suggested the market's reaction was not simply about AI-related spending narratives. Instead, it argued that political uncertainty was the more direct catalyst. On X, the account wrote that the market was pricing a“major shift in the political landscape of the US,” potentially setting up a Congress that is frequently at odds-an environment where legislation could face repeated impasses and policy decisions become less predictable.

For BTC traders, the practical implication is that governance uncertainty can tighten expectations around policy and spending, which in turn can influence rates, USD liquidity, and overall risk appetite. Those channels often matter more than election headlines alone-particularly when markets are trying to anticipate how quickly political outcomes translate into real-world decisions.

Crude drops after Iran strike despite earlier geopolitical tension

While equity traders weighed domestic political outcomes, oil markets were absorbing a renewed geopolitical signal. WTI crude traded around $93.59 per barrel, according to the article's figures, marking its lowest level since Oct. 15.

The catalyst was a US strike targeting Iran's Qeshm Island, described as a key military control outpost along the Strait of Hormuz oil route. Despite that context, oil still moved lower-suggesting the market either viewed the strike as contained or assessed that the probability of a wider disruption to supply was not rising in proportion to the headline risk.

The article also referenced a prior moment when rhetoric around US-Iran relations appeared to weigh heavily on oil. It noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump was open to resolving the US-Iran war“diplomatically,” a statement that preceded a 7% drop in WTI on Monday. That earlier move triggered a drawdown that carried into Tuesday, even after WTI briefly jumped to $98.80 before falling back below $94.

For crypto markets, softer oil often correlates with reduced inflation stress at the margin. Even when BTC is trading primarily on equity sentiment and risk liquidity, changes in energy can still affect expectations for rates and broader macro conditions.

What to watch next

Bitcoin's ability to hold near $77,000 while equities digest midterm-election uncertainty will likely remain the near-term driver. Traders should watch whether political risk narratives intensify or fade into a more stable range-and whether oil continues sliding or rebounds, since energy moves can quickly shift macro expectations for rates and liquidity.

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