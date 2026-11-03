Kolkata: Rahul Gandhi's 'Sleeping Posters' Surface In Salt Lake

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Parts of Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, on Tuesday, were flooded with posters featuring pictures of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi taking a nap when the House was in session.

The posters also carried a slogan -- "Desh Ki Neta Aisa Ho? (Should the country have a leader like this)".

However, it is still not clear who put up such posters, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for it.

The said posters depicted two separate pictures of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

In one picture, Rahul Gandhi is seen sitting with his hands on his cheeks, and his eyes closed during a session of the Parliament.

In another picture, he is seen sitting in a reclining position with his hands on the seat within the House. The message conveyed through the poster is that Rahul Gandhi was sleeping inside the Parliament when the House was in session.

The development surfaces at a time when Rahul Gandhi is spearheading a movement at New Delhi, uniting all the opposition forces against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' lists in the country as well as demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, had started a counter campaign throughout the country under the aegis of "Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy".

On Monday, a mega rally on this count was organised in Kolkata, which was led by the BJP President Nitin Nabin.

At the end of the rally, Nabin addressed a gathering and said that just as West Bengal had been freed from the misrule of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the Assembly polls earlier this year, now Delhi too needs to be freed from Rahul Gandhi quickly.

On Tuesday, a similar rally was organised at Siliguri in Darjeeling district, which was led by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is trying to eliminate illegal infiltrators from the voters' list while Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were trying to protect them.