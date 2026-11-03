Rs 109 Crore Distributed To 3.63 Lakh Girls Under Gargi Award Scheme: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that daughters are the strength of society and the nation. When girls receive education, good values, respect and equal opportunities, their progress benefits not only themselves but also their families and society as a whole. Education for girls, he said, is a powerful catalyst for social transformation.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign has brought about a positive change in social attitudes towards girls' education and empowerment across the country. The state government, too, is making sustained efforts to ensure accessible and quality education while providing girls with equal opportunities to progress.

The Chief Minister was addressing a Pratibha Vikas Shivir (Talent Development Camp) at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Mansarovar, Jaipur, on Tuesday. On the occasion, he also unveiled the poster for a knowledge examination based on the Ramayana.

Sharma said that India's culture, shaped over thousands of years by sages, saints and great visionaries, has imparted invaluable lessons on life, values and duties. It is the responsibility of the present generation to pass on this rich heritage, the ideals of great personalities and cultural values to the younger generation.

He emphasised that focusing only on rights is not enough; individuals must also understand their responsibilities towards their families, society and the nation. Respect and service towards parents, elders and family members, he said, remain defining features of Indian culture.

The Chief Minister observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policies of the double-engine government have created a favourable environment for the birth, education and greater social participation of girls. He said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 places special emphasis on equal opportunities, safety and quality education for girls, with specific provisions to remove barriers to their education.

Education, he added, should not be viewed merely as a means of securing good examination results, but as the foundation for developing an individual's personality, thinking and values.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to providing quality education to every student. Under the financial assistance scheme for uniforms and school bags, ₹800 per student is being transferred directly to the bank accounts of students in Classes 1 to 8 and girls in Classes 9 to 12 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

So far, Rs 482 crore has been disbursed to 66 lakh students through this mechanism. In addition, approximately Rs 250 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of around 41.56 lakh students in Classes 1 to 8 to facilitate the provision of free uniforms.

Smart classrooms have been established in more than 4,000 schools across the state, while digital libraries have been developed in 500 PM SHRI schools.

More than 41,000 science and mathematics kits have also been distributed to over 20,000 schools. During the last two academic sessions, students have received more than 8 crore textbooks, 14 lakh bicycles and over 88,000 tablets, all free of cost.

Furthermore, 4.41 lakh students have been provided free admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act during the same period.

Highlighting initiatives for girls' education and empowerment, Sharma said that Rs 109 crore has been distributed to 3.63 lakh girls under the Gargi Puraskar Yojana (Gargi Award Scheme).

Similarly, more than 3 lakh girls have received Rs 158 crore under the Balika Protsahan Puraskar Yojana (Girl Child Encouragement Award Scheme).

Under the PM POSHAN scheme, the Shri Krishna Bhog initiative enables donors, members of the public and teachers to sponsor meals for schoolchildren on special occasions. Sanitary pad vending machines have also been installed in more than 4,000 government schools.

To ensure that children from disadvantaged communities and labourers' families remain connected to education, an on-demand examination facility has been introduced through the Rajasthan State Open School.