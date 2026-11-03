'Thoda Aage Hoke Baitho': Bengaluru Woman Shares Uncomfortable Rapido Ride Experience, Post Goes Viral

A Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride ended on a severely disappointing note when she felt exceedingly uncomfortable as the driver continuously encouraged her to "sit closer". The woman took to social media to narrate the incident and said that she had rented a Rapido bike as no auto was available.

She said the incident happened on October 31 when she had booked a transport to Whitefield in Bengaluru. However, the woman was made to feel uncomfortable shortly after the ride started, with the driver continually asking her to sit closer, making it what she described as the 'most painful 30 minutes'.

“Rapido, you really disappointed me. On 31st October, I was trying to book an auto but couldn't find one (Bangalore things). Eventually, I had to book a bike ride to Whitefield. And what followed was something I genuinely didn't expect. Probably the most uncomfortable 30 minutes. Not once, not twice, but THREE times, the rider asked me – Thoda aage hoke baitho."

“Initially, I thought maybe I was overthinking it and he was saying this because of balance and all. But imagine someone telling you this repeatedly when you're already sitting on a bike with a high-back seat and barely any space to adjust. Where exactly am I supposed to sit, Sir? And this wasn't even the end of it.”

While concluding the post, she wrote:““But is this really how you expect your female customers to feel during a ride? And I'm sure I'm not the only woman who has experienced something like this. Multiple such incidents have happened in the past, but most of the time we try to ignore them and move on. Rapido, I genuinely hope you take this feedback seriously because feeling safe during a ride shouldn't be too much to ask for.”

A Look At Viral LinkedIn Post

The post went viral, drawing several reactions from social media users. Times Now could not independently verify the details of the incident or the authenticity of the post.