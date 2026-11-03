Kavya Maran's Kodagu Connection: How SRH CEO's Maternal Family Traces Its Roots To Karnataka

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kavya Maran is often in the spotlight for her presence at Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, where her reactions and enthusiastic support for the team frequently attract attention. However, beyond her popularity among cricket fans, Kavya has also established herself as a business executive, taking on key responsibilities within the Sun Group.

While she is widely known for her association with the IPL franchise, not many people are aware of her family's connection to Karnataka. Kavya's maternal roots trace back to Kodagu, also known as Coorg, in Karnataka. Her mother, Kavery Kalanithi Maran, belongs to a family from the district. Here is a look at Kavya Maran's Kodagu connection, her education and career, and the business and political background of the Maran family.

Kavya Maran's Maternal Roots In Kodagu

Kavya Maran's mother, Kavery Kalanithi Maran, is originally from Kodagu district in Karnataka. She belongs to the Jammada family from Kaikeri village near Gonikoppal.

Kavery is the daughter of Jammada A. Belliappa, also known as Bolli, and Neena. Her family has a long-standing presence in Kodagu's social and public life.

Kavery's uncle, Gaya Karumbaiah, popularly known as Gaya Annayya, was a prominent figure in the district. He served as the Zilla Panchayat president and was also associated with hockey as an umpire.

Through her mother's family, Kavya has a connection to Kodagu, adding a Karnataka link to the background of the well-known Maran family.

Reports About Kavya Maran's Wedding Plans

Kavya Maran generally keeps her personal life away from the public eye. However, reports about her alleged relationship with Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander and their reported wedding plans have attracted attention.

Reports circulating in October 2026 claimed that the two were planning to get married. A wedding reception was reportedly scheduled for November 21, 2026, in Chennai. Invitations were also said to have been extended to prominent personalities from business and political circles, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

However, these claims should be treated as unconfirmed reports unless officially acknowledged by the individuals concerned or their families.

Kavya Maran's Education And Career

Kavya Maran was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She completed her undergraduate degree in commerce at Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom.

She took on a leadership role in the family's business and became the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. Since then, she has been closely associated with the franchise and its operations in the Indian Premier League.

Apart from her responsibilities with SRH, Kavya has also been associated with the Sun Group's media businesses, including Sun Music and its FM radio operations. She has represented Sun Pictures at public events, including the audio launch of Rajinikanth's film Jailer.

Her growing presence in cricket and the media industry has made her a recognised face beyond the business circles in which the Maran family operates.

Maran Family's Business And Political Background

Kavya Maran belongs to one of India's prominent business families. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, founded the Sun Group, which has expanded into television broadcasting, radio, newspapers, films and other media businesses.

Her mother, Kavery Kalanithi Maran, is associated with Sun TV Network and serves as its Executive Director. She is also recognised as a prominent woman executive in India's media industry.

Kavery completed her degree at Madras University and later pursued an MBA in the United States. She married Kalanithi Maran, and the couple went on to build Sun TV Network, which was launched in 1993.

Over the years, the Sun Group has expanded its television presence across several Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi. The group also entered the Hindi television market with Sun Neo in 2024.

The Maran family also has a significant political background. Kavya's grandfather, Murasoli Maran, served as a Union Minister, while her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, has also held ministerial positions in the Union government.

The family is connected to the wider political family of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. This background places Kavya Maran within a family with a prominent presence in India's business, media and political spheres.