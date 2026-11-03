Congress Plans Strategy For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

Congress Initiates Electoral Preparations for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Tuesday said that discussions were held on the formation of various committees ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections during her meeting with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. Mishra said the meeting was the first in this regard and that committees related to the election campaign, manifesto and other organisational matters were discussed. "This was the first meeting, during which we discussed the various committees that need to be formed for the elections-such as the campaign committee, the manifesto committee, and several other such committees that are typically established ahead of an election," Mishra said.

Strategic Meetings on State Executive and Campaigning

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, who also met Priyanka Gandhi, said discussions were held on the Uttar Pradesh elections, the formation of the State Executive Committee and the overall campaign strategy. "Along with our colleagues, we discussed the Uttar Pradesh elections, as well as various committees...we deliberated on the formation of the State Executive Committee and how to steer the entire campaign. We have held preliminary discussions and finalised some names; once everything is officially confirmed, we will make an announcement," Gautam said.

INDIA Alliance Coordination and Future Polls

Speaking about the INDIA bloc's electoral preparations in Uttar Pradesh, Gautam said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party would contest the elections together and lead the campaign. He added that the two parties would jointly decide on the inclusion of smaller parties in the alliance. "Within the INDIA alliance, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party will contest the elections together and lead the campaign. The two parties will sit down to discuss which smaller parties to include and will incorporate them accordingly. In my personal view, there are many like-minded, smaller parties that do not intend to contest the elections themselves but wish to support the INDIA alliance," he said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in 2027. The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will release its 'Jan-Man Manifesto' for the elections on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day.

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