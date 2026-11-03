Manoj Bajpayee Praises Boman Irani And Divya Dutta For Last Man In Tower

Manoj Bajpayee on Working with Boman Irani and Divya Dutta

Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his work experience with Boman Irani and Divya Dutta in his latest film 'Last Man in Tower' which is set to arrive on an OTT platform on November 6. While talking to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee was full of praise for the actor Boman Irani, expressing his long-awaited "desire" to work with the artist. "I worked face-to-face with Boman for the first time, and I respect Boman tremendously. He is a truly wonderful, top-tier actor. So, I had a great desire to work with him. He is not only a very fine human being, but also a very fine actor," said Manoj Bajpayee.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor praised Divya Dutta's performance in Last Man in Tower, calling it one of the finest works of her career. "With Divya, I have done four films, but in none of them did we come face-to-face. In Gajab Raat, we got the opportunity to be face-to-face. Before that, Last Man in Tower had arrived in theatres. Divya-in my opinion, in Divya's entire career, Last Man in Tower is one of her finest works. Divya Dutta will surprise you in this," said Manoj Bajpayee.

About Last Man in Tower

Production and Storyline

Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and Boman Irani. While sharing the messaging behind the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, "No, I want that-just as when it came to theatres, uh, we released it with fewer prints. But it received a lot of critical acclaim. And I want that such a film-which tells the story of a family, tells the story of an elderly man in the family, talks about their problems, talks about their memories, talks about their struggles, talks about the stubborn determination to preserve a home-all families should watch it. They will get to see a good story and enjoy it. And if they like it, they should tell ten more families to sit together with their children and watch it together."

Bajpayee plays Yogesh Mishra, popularly known as Masterji, a retired schoolteacher who finds himself at the centre of a conflict after refusing to accept a decision that affects the residents of his community. The story follows the residents as they deal with a life-changing offer and the choices they make in the process. The film was released in theatres on September 11 and will stream on Zee5. (ANI)

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