Market Street Capital Advises Dulworth Enterprises On Its Sale To CXT Incorporated, A Subsidiary Of L.B. Foster Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Street Capital (“Market Street”), a boutique investment banking and advisory firm, today announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Dulworth Enterprises, Inc. (“Dulworth”) on its sale to CXT Incorporated (“CXT”), a subsidiary of L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR). Based in Rice, Texas, Dulworth is a family-founded manufacturer of precast concrete wastewater solutions for the residential market, including its proprietary Aeris Aerobics® line of aerobic treatment technology.

The transaction closed on Oct. 28, 2026, with CXT acquiring substantially all of the assets of Dulworth's residential wastewater precast products and Aeris Aerobics treatment systems business for approximately $52.2 million in cash, as publicly disclosed by L.B. Foster Company. The combination brings together Dulworth's products and production capabilities with CXT's precast concrete operations.

“Market Street Capital was instrumental in helping my brothers and me successfully navigate the sale of our business and negotiate the best possible outcome. Daniel and Sam guided us through every stage-from connecting us with excellent legal counsel to organizing the data room and financial information, coordinating with auditors, and managing the due diligence process.

Their hands-on approach allowed us to stay focused on running and growing our business while they kept the transaction moving toward closing. We felt supported, informed, and well represented throughout the process.

I would wholeheartedly recommend Market Street Capital to any business owner considering a sale. Thank you, Daniel and Sam, for your dedication, expertise, and commitment to our family's success.”

Tommy Dulworth, Co-Founder & President

Market Street served as Dulworth's financial advisor throughout the process, including managing the marketing process, engaging with prospective buyers, and assisting with negotiations through closing.

About Market Street Capital, Inc.

Market Street Capital is a boutique investment banking and advisory firm that brings together strategic advisory, capital raising, and public markets expertise. Its professionals have more than 30 years of combined M&A and capital markets experience, and the firm works with a broad network of institutional investors, family offices, venture capital firms, and lenders on behalf of its clients. Market Street has representatives in Texas, California, Louisiana, New York, and Switzerland.

For more information, visit .

Important Disclosures

Transaction details, including the purchase price, are based on public disclosures by L.B. Foster Company and have not been independently verified by Market Street. Market Street makes no statement regarding the future performance of Dulworth, CXT, or L.B. Foster Company. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, or a recommendation regarding any security, issuer, or transaction. Past transactions are not indicative of future results, and the outcome described here may not be representative of the experience of other clients.

Contact:

Daniel Langston

Chief Business Officer

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Market Street Capital, Inc.

713-338-9415

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5718 Westheimer Road, Suite 1000

Houston, TX 77057

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

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