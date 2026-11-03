Subsea 7 S.A. Notification Of Major Holding
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsea 7 S.A. has received notification of transactions in its shares by a major shareholder. Please see the attachment for details. This information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
-
SUBC Blackrock
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment