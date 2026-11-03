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Subsea 7 S.A. Notification Of Major Holding


Date: 2026-11-03 11:16:31

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsea 7 S.A. has received notification of transactions in its shares by a major shareholder. Please see the attachment for details. This information is pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • SUBC Blackrock

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111909728


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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