Oction Agency Announces Two-Company Ecosystem Connecting Digital Growth And Private AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oction Agency and Oction Labs unite brand, search visibility, reputation services and on-premise AI infrastructure to help organizations grow while maintaining control of sensitive data.

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oction today announced a two-company ecosystem designed to help organizations grow, get found and adopt artificial intelligence while retaining control of their data. Based in British Columbia, Oction brings together Oction Agency, which helps businesses win clients online, and Oction Labs, which builds private AI infrastructure for organizations that cannot send sensitive information to the public cloud.

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The structure connects how organizations attract customers with the technology they use to operate. Oction Agency supports growth through branding, digital experiences, search visibility and reputation. Oction Labs deploys AI systems within client facilities, keeping data under the organization's governance.

Oction Agency creates conversion-focused websites and brands and helps prospective clients discover businesses through search. Its services include search engine optimization (SEO) for Google rankings, answer engine optimization (AEO) for AI answer boxes and generative engine optimization (GEO) for visibility in tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini. The agency also manages paid media across Google, Meta, TikTok, Reddit and LinkedIn, and provides CRM and automation setup.

Reputation services include press placement, personal branding and content suppression. These capabilities help clients maintain a consistent, credible presence across channels where prospective customers research and make decisions.

“Organizations should not have to choose between being visible in a changing digital landscape and protecting the information they rely on,” said Mj Dewji, spokesperson for Oction.“The ecosystem connects practical growth services with AI infrastructure designed around client control, so each organization can move forward in a way that fits its needs.”

Oction Labs deploys private, on-premise AI compute clusters for enterprises with data sovereignty requirements, regulated industries including finance, healthcare and government, and organizations that restrict public AI tools. Models run on site with no external API calls. Client data stays within the facility and never touches a public cloud, preserving organizational governance over information and systems.

The two-company model addresses connected needs: organizations want to be discoverable by people and AI systems while adopting AI securely in daily operations. Oction Agency supports visibility and client acquisition; Oction Labs provides infrastructure for private AI deployment.

Oction brings these capabilities together under one name while keeping each company's work focused, serving organizations seeking digital growth and a practical path to AI adoption that respects privacy, control and governance requirements.







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About Oction Agency

Oction is a British Columbia-based ecosystem of two companies built to help businesses grow, get found, and adopt AI safely. Oction Agency (octionagency.com) is a growth agency that combines conversion-focused websites and branding, search visibility across SEO, AEO and GEO, paid media and automation, and reputation services including press placement and personal branding. Oction Labs (octionlabs.com) deploys private, on-premise AI infrastructure for enterprises and regulated industries, so sensitive data never leaves the client's building or touches a public cloud. Together, Oction connects how a business is seen with how it runs, from the first search result to the AI systems behind its operations.

Press Inquiries

Mj Dewji

mj [at] octionagency.com

