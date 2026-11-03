Spark Paws, A Leading Dog Apparel Brand, Shares Seven Winter Dog-Care Habits For Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Practical tips on walks, paw care and family routines aim to make winter dog care calmer and easier to manage.

Toronto, ONTARIO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter can reshape the family schedule, with darker afternoons, slower mornings, and extra steps before a walk. Spark Paws, a leading pet apparel and accessories bran, is sharing seven simple habits to help families keep dogs comfortable and make cold-weather care easier to maintain. The guidanc centers on observation and preparation rather than a perfect checklist or a long list of seasonal purchases, and families can adapt each habit to their dog's needs, local conditions, and daily routine.







Spark Paws Logo

The first habit is to keep walks shorter and more predictable. On bitterly cold, wet, windy or icy days, several brief outings may suit a dog better than one long walk. A familiar rhythm of morning, daytime and bedtime walks also makes it easier for family members to share the responsibility. Shivering, repeatedly lifting a paw, slowing down, or turning toward home are all signs that it may be time to head back.

Spark Paws also encourages families to dress their dog for the conditions rather than the calendar. Breed, age, size, coat, activity level, and weather all affect how quickly a dog gets cold. For dogs that benefit from an extra layer, a well-fitted winter coat with comfortable chest and belly coverage can help on cold or wet days, as long as the fit lets the dog walk, sit, turn, and relieve itself without rubbing or bunching. Trying the garment on indoors first is an easy way to check the fit before heading out.

Paw care is another habit worth building into the return home. Snow, ice, grit, and de-icing salt can collect between the toes or irritate the pads. On heavily salted or snowy routes, dog boot may help, and dogs that are new to footwear can practice wearing them indoors. After every outing, families can check their dog's paws, clean off any residue, and look for redness, cracks, or cuts.

A simple after-walk station by the door can save time on busy days. Keeping a towel, wipes, bags, winter gear and a waterproof dog leas together means everything is ready for the next trip outside. After each walk, families can dry their dog's paws, legs and belly, then hang wet items up to dry.

Even when activity levels change, Spark Paws recommends keeping food, water, and rest consistent. That means sticking to familiar mealtimes, making sure fresh water is always available, and offering a warm, dry, draft-free place to settle after outings.

Every family member can play a part through small, age-appropriate jobs. A younger child might bring the towel or help an adult dry paws, while older children can refill the water bowl or join supervised walks. Clear, specific tasks make it easy for everyone to take part.

Above all, the brand advises letting the dog set the pace. Routes, walk length, and protection should be adjusted to the individual animal, and persistent discomfort, limping, or paw irritation is a reason to talk to a veterinarian.

“A calmer winter starts with a few thoughtful steps repeated every day,” said Neo Y., spokesperson for Spark Paws.“From the way a coat fits to how a dog's paws look after a walk, the details matter. Families who prepare for the weather and follow their dog's cues set everyone up for an easier season.”

By keeping useful items close, sharing simple responsibilities, and responding to each dog's cues, families can make winter care less rushed while still enjoying time outdoors and together.







Spark Paws Dog Raincoats

About Spark Paws

Spark Paws is a global e-commerce pet apparel and accessories brand founded in 2017 that designs and sells high-quality, stylish, and functional clothing and gear for dogs, such as hoodies, jackets, and harnesses, with a strong emphasis on comfort, durability, and precise fit, particularly for hard-to-fit breeds. Operating primarily online, the company serves customers worldwide and focuses on combining premium materials with modern design to make everyday pet products both practical and visually distinctive.

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Neo Y.

service [at] sparkpaws.com

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1056 Finch Ave E, North York, ON M2H 1E8, Canada