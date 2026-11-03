UNLOCKD (OTC: BFCH) Expands Consumer Health And Wellness Portfolio Through Three Strategic Acquisitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANCASTER, PA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wellness industry is experiencing extraordinary growth, and BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc., is positioning itself to capitalize on the expanding consumer demand for functional nutrition, cognitive health, energy, and wellness products.







According to the Global Wellness Institute, the worldwide wellness economy reached $6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to approach $9.8 trillion by 2029, representing anticipated annual growth of 7.6%.

Meanwhile, U.S. functional beverage sales reached approximately $31.3 billion, increasing 11% year over year, according to NielsenIQ data reported in August 2026.

Against this backdrop, UNLOCKD is rapidly expanding its consumer wellness portfolio, having completed three strategic acquisitions that establish the foundation of its multi-brand holding-company platform.

Three Acquisitions. One Expanding Wellness Platform.

UNLOCKD has assembled three complementary consumer wellness assets:

Ancient Extracts USA - An operating, revenue-generating functional wellness brand offering products across functional mushrooms, botanical extracts, mushroom coffee, and nutritional wellness. The acquisition provides UNLOCKD with existing commercial operations and an established consumer product platform.

EVERMIND - A cognitive wellness and functional nutrition platform featuring existing formulations and intellectual property focused on energy, mental performance, and next-generation nutritional products. The acquisition provides opportunities for further product development and commercialization.

1ENERGY - The Company's latest completed acquisition, adding an established functional energy-shot brand with developed formulations, packaging, intellectual property, and manufacturing-related assets. UNLOCKD intends to explore new CBD-free formulations incorporating functional mushrooms, adaptogens, nootropics, and other wellness-oriented ingredients.

Together, these acquisitions establish a diversified portfolio spanning several consumer wellness categories.

Acquiring Brands. Unlocking Potential.

UNLOCKD's strategy focuses on identifying undercapitalized or overlooked consumer businesses with established brand identities, valuable intellectual property, developed formulations, and commercialization potential.

Rather than building every brand from inception, the Company seeks to acquire existing assets and leverage shared management, product development, manufacturing relationships, marketing, and distribution resources to accelerate commercialization.

This acquisition-driven approach is designed to create multiple opportunities for organic growth while expanding the Company's portfolio through additional strategic transactions.

Building Toward $1 Million in Annualized Revenue

With three acquisitions completed, UNLOCKD is continuing to evaluate additional opportunities that management believes could accelerate its revenue base.

The Company has identified $1 million in annualized revenue as an important near-term objective, with future acquisitions, existing operating activities, and product commercialization expected to contribute toward that goal.

As consumers increasingly embrace products associated with energy, cognitive performance, functional nutrition, and healthier lifestyles, UNLOCKD believes its expanding portfolio provides a foundation for participating in the evolving wellness economy.

Three completed acquisitions represent the beginning of UNLOCKD's broader strategy to build a scalable, diversified consumer health and wellness enterprise.

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

About UNLOCKD Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc., is building a diversified consumer health and wellness platform focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing differentiated brands, products and intellectual property.

The Company's portfolio includes Ancient Extracts USA, a revenue-generating functional wellness brand; EVERMIND, a functional wellness platform with existing formulations and intellectual property; and 1ENERGY, a developed functional energy-shot brand.

UNLOCKD's strategy emphasizes identifying undercapitalized or overlooked consumer assets with established brand equity, intellectual property and commercial potential, and seeking to create value through strategic acquisitions, product development, operational execution and expanded distribution.

Disclosures

This article is for general educational purposes and is not medical advice. Products and services should be described only according to applicable labeling, evidence and professional guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the future development, reformulation and commercialization of 1ENERGY; anticipated ingredients, manufacturing, distribution and product extensions; the commercialization of EVERMIND; the continued growth of Ancient Extracts USA; potential future acquisitions; the Company's anticipated progress toward a $1 million annualized revenue milestone; and UNLOCKD's broader acquisition, operating and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that UNLOCKD will successfully reformulate, manufacture or commercialize 1ENERGY; that EVERMIND will achieve commercial success; that Ancient Extracts USA will maintain or increase revenue; that any contemplated future acquisition will be completed; that the Company will achieve a $1 million annualized revenue run rate within any particular period or at all; or that its acquisition and commercialization strategy will produce the anticipated results. Future acquisitions may require additional financing, regulatory approvals, due diligence and definitive agreements, and may not be completed on acceptable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

John P. Gorst

UNLOCKD Inc.

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UNLOCKD Inc.