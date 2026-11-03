The Menninger Clinic Reports Measurable Improvements Across Multiple Mental Health Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Menninger Clinic, a nationally recognized psychiatric hospital, has released its 2025 inpatient treatment outcomes data, documenting measurable improvements in mental health symptoms, safety, and everyday functioning among patients receiving care. The findings reflect Menninger's commitment to measuring progress across multiple aspects of recovery, not just symptom reduction.

The findings show that most patients experienced improvements in areas that affect daily life, including anxiety, depression, sleep, managing emotions, and the ability to function day to day. Among patients who completed the same assessment more than once during treatment, 94 percent showed improvement in at least one area, and 58 percent improved in most of the areas assessed.

“These findings reinforce the importance of looking at recovery from multiple perspectives,” said Armando Colombo, president and CEO of The Menninger Clinic.“Meaningful progress in mental health care encompasses more than reducing symptoms. It includes helping people regain the capacity to navigate daily life, manage difficult emotions, and move toward a more stable future.”

The report, prepared by Menninger's Director of Research Dr. Lynnette Averill, found an average of 23 percent reduction in suicide risk among patients assessed over the course of treatment. Of the patients who initially screened above the elevated risk threshold, 34 percent later screened below it.

Additional findings included:



Reduced anxiety: Anxiety scores declined by an average of 24.3 percent, the largest average reduction among the nine measured outcomes;

Improved everyday functioning: Patients demonstrated measurable improvement in their ability to function in daily life, with an average reduction of functional difficulties at approximately 20 percent;

Progress in emotion regulation: Difficulty managing emotions declined by an average of 13.4 percent, with the greatest improvement occurring in impulse control during periods of distress; A collaborative treatment experience: Patients reported feeling cared for and respected from their earliest assessments, while their agreement with treatment goals and the steps involved in care strengthened over time.

The Menninger Clinic treats children, adolescents, young adults and adults who experience complex, severe or treatment-resistant and co-occurring substance use conditions. These most recent outcomes findings reflect Menninger's continued recognition as a national leader in psychiatric care. The Menninger Clinic was recognized in the 2026-27 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings for psychiatry.

Menninger is continuing to improve how it tracks patients' progress throughout treatment and over time. By making these assessments a more consistent component of care, Menninger aims to deepen its understanding of how patients respond to treatment and whether gains continue after they leave the hospital.

For more information about The Menninger Clinic, visit .

About The Menninger Clinic –

The Menninger Clinic has 100 years of experience diagnosing and treating people with mental illness. Highly trained teams of mental health experts provide a supportive, healing environment coupled with evidence-based treatments across a range of services for adults and adolescents that reduce troubling symptoms and strengthen skills for making changes that last. Menninger is a teaching hospital of Baylor College of Medicine's Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and is a member institution in the Texas Medical Center. All psychiatrists and psychologists are on the faculty of Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit .

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