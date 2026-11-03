Rafael Holdings To Participate In The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 3:55 p.m. ET, and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

A live webcast can be accessed with this link: . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops pharmaceuticals and holds interests in clinical and early-stage companies that develop pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Our lead candidate is remibetadex (Trappsol® CycloTM), for which we have completed a pivotal Phase 3 study in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”) and submitted an NDA to the FDA in October 2026. NPC is a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder. We also hold interests in other clinical-stage and early-stage pharmaceutical development companies and an orthopedic-focused medical device company.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; the FDA's review of our NDA for remibetadex, including whether it will be accepted for filing, granted priority review or approved; our eligibility for and ability to monetize a priority review voucher; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that the FDA may not accept for filing or approve our NDA, including because the Phase 3 TransportNPCTM study did not meet its primary endpoint in the overall population, our need for additional financing and the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and those disclosed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2026, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:

Barbara Ryan

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(203) 274-2825