Alayacare Announces New Medicare Home Health Solution, Bringing Every Line Of Care Onto One Intelligent Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home and community care solutions, today announced the expansion of its platform into the Medicare home health market. Unveiled on the keynote stage at Better Outcomes, AlayaCare's annual conference, this announcement brings home health onto the same AI-native platform used by more than 1,000 customers globally. This solution is built in direct response to what post-acute leaders across the U.S. have been asking for, a single partner across every home-based service line.

"Expanding into home health is a natural next step for both us and the organizations we serve," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "We've built a strong foundation in home care, private duty nursing, pediatrics, private pay, and infusion, and we're now ready to help organizations deliver better outcomes in the home health space. This is not a step away from home care; it's a deeper commitment to it. We look forward to bringing our intelligent EMR and care platform to home health agencies across the U.S."

One platform for every line of care

AlayaCare's home health offering is built on the company's multi-line foundation, so agencies can manage home care, private pay, Veterans Affairs, and home health in a single system. Key capabilities include:



AI-native: Intelligence is built into everyday workflows, including agentic workflows to reduce documentation burden and predictive insights to help clinicians identify risks.

Intuitive by design: A modern interface that both clinicians and office staff can learn quickly, without the inefficiencies and workarounds common in older systems.

Pre-configured and compliance-focused: Built to support an agency's workflows and to align with Conditions of Participation that home health agencies manage to every day, including OASIS-E2 assessments, Plan of Care and CMS-485 workflows, face-to-face documentation, PDGM billing, HHVBP quality reporting, EVV where required, Notice of Admission requirements, and Medicare survey readiness. Open ecosystem: AlayaCare continues to work with the tools agencies already use, rather than locking them into a closed environment.



Built alongside industry leaders

AlayaCare has been working closely with a select group of home health leaders, including Interim and AccordCare, through a Home Health Product Advisory Committee. The company will continue building alongside these innovative partners to shape the future of home health in the U.S.

“As we deliver home health and home care across multiple markets, we see the importance of technology that can support growth without adding more disconnected systems. Participating in AlayaCare's advisory committee gives us an opportunity to bring our operational perspective to the development of a platform designed to support the realities of home health,” said Brittany Corley, Director of Finance at AccordCare.

Jason Spahr, Senior Director of IT at Interim, commented,“For the people we serve, care does not happen in neat silos. A person may receive home health, personal care, or private duty nursing, and our teams need to understand that broader journey while meeting the distinct needs of each service line. We are pleased to share our operational perspective as AlayaCare develops its home health solution.”

Home health organizations interested in learning more or joining the early-access waitlist can sign up at alayacare.com/medicare. Further details on the home health roadmap will be shared in the coming months.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com.

Media contact:

Monica Szalajko

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647-293-5213

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at