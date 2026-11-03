AIM Intelligence Takes Second Place And Three Awards At SLINGSHOT 2026 In Singapore

AIM Intelligence Takes Second Place at SLINGSHOT 2026 in Singapore

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AI security startup places second among 5,100 startups from 148 countries and wins the Advanced Computing and Intelligence domain; prizes total S$430,000

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIM Intelligence, an AI safety and security company, today announced that it placed second (First Runner-Up) and won the Advanced Computing and Intelligence domain at SLINGSHOT 2026, a deep tech startup competition held in Singapore. Among 5,100 startups from 148 countries, AIM Intelligence took three awards in total, including the NVIDIA Inception Grand Challenge 2026 Winner award, with prizes totaling S$430,000 (approximately US$330,000). The company also received 12 months of rental support at JTC LaunchPad and intellectual property strategy support from IPOS International. The result shows AI security holding its own against startups across deep tech fields, from AI and quantum computing to advanced manufacturing and biotech."In an era where AI executes enterprise systems and moves robots, the technology to verify and control its decisions and actions is essential," said Haon Park, Co-founder and CTO of AIM Intelligence. "Building on this recognition, we will expand our team and partnerships in Singapore and bring AI security that spans generative AI, autonomous agents, and robots to the global market."SLINGSHOT 2026SLINGSHOT is a deep tech startup competition organized by Enterprise Singapore, an agency under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, and marked its 10th edition this year. It was held from October 27 to 29 at Marina Bay Sands during SWITCH (Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology), with more than S$2.2 million in prizes and support. Judges from companies and investment organizations including NVIDIA and Samsung Ventures evaluated startups on technology, differentiation and impact, team capability, business model and growth potential, and investment attractiveness. The overall winner was Miraqules, an Indian developer of hemostatic materials.Securing What AI Does, Not Just What It SaysAt the grand final on October 29, Park presented security technology that verifies and controls the decisions and actions of AI, from generative AI to autonomous agents and robots. His core argument was that because AI now accesses enterprise data and executes systems, security must cover not only what AI says but what it actually does. As the solution, he presented the AIM Control Loop, in which Stinger, the company's automated red-teaming platform, discovers vulnerabilities and Starfort, its real-time guardrail, controls risks during operation. The presentation also covered a humanoid guardrail implementation, vulnerability research on physical AI such as autonomous vehicles and drones, and the recently announced integration of Stinger with OpenAI's Daybreak. To date, AIM Intelligence has evaluated more than 160 AI models, serves more than 30 enterprise customers, and protects more than 100,000 AI agents. End users of services running on or built with its guardrails exceed 12 million.Third Global Competition ResultThe award is AIM Intelligence's third result at a global competition. In October 2025, the company won the Supernova Challenge 2.0 held alongside GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai. In September 2026, it was named to the Asia-Pacific Top 10 of the NVIDIA Inception Grand Challenge, which qualified it for the SLINGSHOT 2026 finals.Next StepsAIM Intelligence plans to build a local team in Singapore and expand partnerships with companies and institutions there. The company intends to move its ongoing AI security and physical AI collaborations toward pilots and commercialization, and to expand the commercialization of products that control the data access and system execution of enterprise AI agents, as well as physical AI security technology that verifies and prevents risky behavior by robots and autonomous systems.About AIM IntelligenceAIM Intelligence is a Seoul-based AI safety and security company that develops Stinger, an automated AI red-teaming platform, and Starfort, a real-time AI guardrail system, helping organizations assess and control risks in AI systems. Founded in 2024, the company conducts research across large language models, multimodal systems, autonomous agents, and physical AI. It has published more than 36 papers, including at leading conferences such as ICLR, ICML, ACL, and NeurIPS, and works with global partners and clients including OpenAI, Samsung, and LG Electronics. For more information, visit aim-intelligence.

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AIM Intelligence Takes Second Place and Three Awards at SLINGSHOT 2026 in Singapore News Provided By Team Cookie November 03, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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