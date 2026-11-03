Introducing A Technology-Agnostic Solar Platform

Iluminar solar pole with Thermal Radar camera installed on the top.

Iluminar releases its technology-agnostic solar platform. They have partnered with companies like Thermal Radar and Hanwha to bring security to the edge.

- Jon Polly, Chief Solutions Officer at ProTecht Solutions PartnersSUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What do utility providers, smart cities, campuses (corporate, higher education, K-12, etc.), and data centers all have in common? They need to put communication and security technologies in locations where power is limited or difficult to install, communications are limited or difficult to connect, while negotiating budgets that are impacted by these limitations. But the need is still there to provide operators with communication and views of the remote area.Introducing the Iluminar modular solar pole. Iluminar Inc. ( ), a leader in infrared and white light illuminator manufacturing, has released a U.S.-manufactured modular vertical solar pole to provide an entirely off-grid, vertically integrated energy platform built specifically for the demands of modern physical security. The Iluminar solar pole is a vandal-resistant pole and is rated to withstand temperature extremes and up to Category 5 hurricane winds, and comes with a factory 10-year warranty.The Iluminar modular pole is more than just a solar pole. It is an entirely off-grid, vertically integrated energy platform. What does that mean? As a vertically integrated infrastructure platform, the Iluminar pole is technology agnostic, allowing it to be utilized for any low-voltage security or communication technologies, powering these technologies with up to 120W continuous power with five (5) days of no-sun battery backup using long-life batteries. Since it is off-grid, the Iluminar solar pole is designed to be installed quickly with zero concrete or conduit work. Unlike other solar poles, the innovative square design of the Iluminar solar pole allows for maximum solar collection with zero loss, and without a southward direction-facing requirement.Examples of Technology DeploymentsAs a technology-agnostic pole, the Iluminar solar pole brings power and wireless/cellular network connectivity to any location. Technologies are customer-driven and specific to the requirements, at a fraction of the cost of installing a pole with power or hardwired network connectivity. Iluminar has recently partnered with Thermal Radar, a perimeter detection technology that offers thermal sensor and optical camera fusion to track individuals and vehicles up to 1000 meters away. By moving the infrastructure to the perimeter, where it can be installed in under an hour, the Thermal Radar unit can detect even further out. The Iluminar solar pole can be purchased through Iluminar and/or Thermal Radar.The Iluminar solar pole can support any IP device on the market; however, they are a technology partner with Hanwha Vision America. The Iluminar pole provides power and connectivity to Hanwha Vision America's entire IP technology suite, allowing customers to utilize their existing preferred security technology vendor at any remote location.It's not just about cameras and perimeter detection. One of the most costly but required solutions campuses face is the need for blue light emergency poles to provide direct emergency communication and security assistance, whether it's on a walking trail, at a residence building, or simply in the open campus. The Iluminar solar pole can support any number of intercom providers, including their technology partner Zenitel. But communication is only part of the solution, as most of the poles support emergency lighting and cameras as well. Because the solar pole is technology agnostic with 120 watts of continuous power, all of these technologies are supported at the same time.Technology Options (mix and match solutions not to exceed 120W):.PoE Street Lighting.PoE Infrared Lighting.CCTV.Flashing LED lights.Environmental Sensors.SIP-Enabled Intercom/.Blue Light Emergency Phone.Hardened Networking.WiFi.4G/5G/StarLink connectivity.PtP/PtMP Wireless Connectivity.USB-C Charging.PoE Outdoor Gunshot Detection.Drone NestsContact Iluminar at... to inquire about this new technology-agnostic solar platform.

Jon Polly

ProTecht Solutions Partners

+1 704-759-6837

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Introducing a Technology-Agnostic Solar Platform News Provided By ProTecht Solutions Partners November 03, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Technology



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